Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Anshul Kamboj picks 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala, becomes third bowler in tournament history to achieve feat

Kamboj ended with figures of 10/49 during Kerala’s first innings to become just the third bowler to record the feat in Ranji Trophy.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 11:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Overall, Anshul Kamboj is just the sixth Indian to claim a 10-wicket haul in First Class cricket.
FILE PHOTO: Overall, Anshul Kamboj is just the sixth Indian to claim a 10-wicket haul in First Class cricket. | Photo Credit: B JOTHI RAMALINGAM /The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Overall, Anshul Kamboj is just the sixth Indian to claim a 10-wicket haul in First Class cricket. | Photo Credit: B JOTHI RAMALINGAM /The Hindu

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj picked 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala during their Ranji Trophy 2024/25 round five match in Rohtak on Friday.

Kamboj finished with figures of 10/49, becoming only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all the wickets in an innings. Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal (10/20, Bengal v Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sunderam (10/78, Rajasthan v Vidarbha, 1985) of Rajasthan are the other two.

Overall, Kamboj is just the sixth Indian to claim a 10-wicket haul in First Class cricket. Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty are the others on the list.

The previous best innings figures by a Haryana bowler belonged to Joginder Sharma, who picked eight wickets against Vidarbha during the 2004/05 season.

The 23-year-old Kamboj resumed play on the third day with eight wickets already to his name. He then claimed the wickets of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger, completing the remarkable feat and bundling Kerala out for 291.

Kamboj had just one five-wicket haul before this match. His previous best of 8/69 also came this season during the Duleep Trophy.

Related Topics

Anshul Kamboj /

Haryana /

Ranji Trophy /

Kerala

