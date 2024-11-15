Barcelona MotoGP: Jorge Martin confident and relaxed ahead of title decider

A sizeable lead over Francesco Bagnaia in the MotoGP championship standings has left Jorge Martin feeling relaxed about his title chances ahead of the final race of the season in Barcelona.

Martin has a 24-point lead over Ducati’s Bagnaia heading into the Solidarity Grand Prix, a far cry from last year’s season finale, when the Pramac Racing rider trailed his rival by 11 points and eventually missed out on the MotoGP crown.

The Spaniard only needs to win the sprint on Saturday to become MotoGP champion for the first time.

“Last season I was a bit more nervous or in a different situation,” Martin told TNT Sports on Thursday.

“Now I feel a bit more relaxed, more nervous than the last few races, but it’s completely normal. I feel confident. I want to be focused on myself. Finally, I can be focused on myself because it just depends on me.

“I will try to do the best possible result and try to bring points home.”

On Thursday, Bagnaia said he would be happy for his former Moto3 teammate Martin to win the premier class crown.

Martin said he had enjoyed his rivalry with Bagnaia, adding: “Two years already battling each other and I think it’s great. Nowadays, with all the equal motorbikes, we have to make the difference. I think it’s crazy.

“It’s a privilege to be at this point of a championship still battling, for a second year in a row. I’m grateful and I want to enjoy the process. Last season I was too obsessed and I wasn’t enjoying. Let’s see what we can bring home.

“I think it (winning the title) means more for my team than for me. At the end of the day, I will be the same rider if I do it or not. I will be the same person. I will make the same money. It won’t change a lot. For me, it’s more about my people, about what it means for them.”

The final race is being held in Barcelona, which already hosted a grand prix in May, after catastrophic floods in Valencia forced organisers to move the season finale.