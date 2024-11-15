 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona MotoGP: Jorge Martin confident and relaxed ahead of title decider

Jorge Martin only needs to win the sprint on Saturday to become MotoGP champion for the first time.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 12:14 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jorge Martin in action.
Jorge Martin in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jorge Martin in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A sizeable lead over Francesco Bagnaia in the MotoGP championship standings has left Jorge Martin feeling relaxed about his title chances ahead of the final race of the season in Barcelona.

Martin has a 24-point lead over Ducati’s Bagnaia heading into the Solidarity Grand Prix, a far cry from last year’s season finale, when the Pramac Racing rider trailed his rival by 11 points and eventually missed out on the MotoGP crown.

The Spaniard only needs to win the sprint on Saturday to become MotoGP champion for the first time.

“Last season I was a bit more nervous or in a different situation,” Martin told TNT Sports on Thursday.

READ | MotoGP 2024: Francesco Bagnaia says he will be happy for Jorge Martin if he takes his crown

“Now I feel a bit more relaxed, more nervous than the last few races, but it’s completely normal. I feel confident. I want to be focused on myself. Finally, I can be focused on myself because it just depends on me.

“I will try to do the best possible result and try to bring points home.”

On Thursday, Bagnaia said he would be happy for his former Moto3 teammate Martin to win the premier class crown.

Martin said he had enjoyed his rivalry with Bagnaia, adding: “Two years already battling each other and I think it’s great. Nowadays, with all the equal motorbikes, we have to make the difference. I think it’s crazy.

“It’s a privilege to be at this point of a championship still battling, for a second year in a row. I’m grateful and I want to enjoy the process. Last season I was too obsessed and I wasn’t enjoying. Let’s see what we can bring home.

“I think it (winning the title) means more for my team than for me. At the end of the day, I will be the same rider if I do it or not. I will be the same person. I will make the same money. It won’t change a lot. For me, it’s more about my people, about what it means for them.”

The final race is being held in Barcelona, which already hosted a grand prix in May, after catastrophic floods in Valencia forced organisers to move the season finale.

Related Topics

Francesco Bagnaia /

Jorge Martin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence
    AP
  2. Barcelona MotoGP: Jorge Martin confident and relaxed ahead of title decider
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai bowlers leading fightback against Services, Bengal 220/8 vs Madhya Pradesh; Kamboj takes all 10 wickets for Haryana vs Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Anshul Kamboj picks 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala, becomes third bowler in tournament history to achieve feat
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: South Korea tops Group B, Australia remains second in Group C after draw vs Saudi Arabia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Barcelona MotoGP: Jorge Martin confident and relaxed ahead of title decider
    Reuters
  2. MotoGP 2024: Francesco Bagnaia says he will be happy for Jorge Martin if he takes his crown
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP 2024: Barcelona announced as season finale host with Martin, Bagnaia fighting for championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Malaysian MotoGP 2024: Jack Miller says he was lucky to walk away from crash
    Reuters
  5. Malaysian MotoGP 2024: Bagnaia wins at Sepang to keep title hopes hanging by thread
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence
    AP
  2. Barcelona MotoGP: Jorge Martin confident and relaxed ahead of title decider
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Round 5: Mumbai bowlers leading fightback against Services, Bengal 220/8 vs Madhya Pradesh; Kamboj takes all 10 wickets for Haryana vs Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024/25: Anshul Kamboj picks 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala, becomes third bowler in tournament history to achieve feat
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: South Korea tops Group B, Australia remains second in Group C after draw vs Saudi Arabia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment