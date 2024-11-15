Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rasheed-Shinde show gives Andhra slim chance to beat Hyderabad on final day

Shaik Rasheed scored a flawless double century (203, 372b, 28x4) and southpaw Karan Shinde a well-struck century (109, 221b, 12x4) and the two put on a 236-run stand for the third wicket for Andhra which effectively left Hyderabad with the only hope of forcing a draw in the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

At the close of play on the third day, Andhra, in reply to Hyderabad’s 301, finished at 448 for nine, leading by 147 runs and perhaps in with an outside chance to force a win on the final day.

It was Rasheed-Shinde show all the way till close to Tea as the former showed his class again with some vintage strokes on either side of the wicket - both against pace and spin. He was rarely in a spot of bother clearly testing the Hyderabad bowling on a pitch which was batter-friendly even on the third day.

At the other end, Shinde was lucky to see wicketkeeper Rahul Radesh fumble with an easy stumping chance when on 65 with the batter way out of the crease off left-arm spinner Gangam Anikethreddy.

But, importantly, Shinde showed the desired discipline and played a perfect foil to the more free-stroking and classy Rasheed, who made his maiden Ranji century and that too a memorable ‘double’ to make an emphatic statement.

Pacer Rakshann Readdi broke the mammoth stand when he forced Shinde to snick and see wicketkeeper Radesh take a fine catch. But, by then, Andhra had achieved the first objective of taking the vital first innings lead.

But, strangely, Andhra never really went for quick runs in the final session to effect any declaration.

Though Anikethreddy picked four wickets, they were too late and before him, it was left-armer Chama Milind who was on a hat-trick with the second new ball - sending back the well-set Srikar Bharat (33, 73b, 4x4, 1x6) and captain Hanuma Vihari for a first-ball duck, latter clipping one straight to mid-on, who struck the big blows.