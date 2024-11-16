 />
Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Shami removes Rajat Patidar, MP 233/5 vs Bengal; UP 446 all out vs Karnataka; Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets

Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Live Score: Catch the scores and updates from Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures.

Updated : Nov 16, 2024 11:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures.
Catch the live score and updates from Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the fifth round fixtures in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season.

  • November 16, 2024 11:55
    Delhi 313/6 vs Jharkhand

    Ayush Badoni going strong on 165 but Sumit Mathur departs for 43. Siddhant is the new batter at the crease. Delhi trails Jharkhand by 69 runs.

  • November 16, 2024 11:44
    Win for Mumbai

    Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets as both Raghuvanshi and Lad lead with half-centuries to ensure the six points for their side.

  • November 16, 2024 11:34
    UP 446 all out vs Karnataka

    UP leads by 260 runs and it remains to be seen whether Karnataka goes for it or decides to shake hands with the opponent and call it a draw.

  • November 16, 2024 11:24
    Haryana 164 all out vs Kerala

    Basil NP takes the last wicket for Kerala as Haryana is skittled out for 164. It trails by 127 runs.

  • November 16, 2024 11:15
    50
    Mumbai 99/1 vs Services

    Siddhesh Lad reaches his half-century as Mumbai needs 36 runs to beat Services.

  • November 16, 2024 11:10
    UP 423/8 vs Karnataka

    Shreyas Gopal picks his fourth wicket of the innings as he removes Aaditya Sharma for 41. Uttar Pradesh leading by 237 runs.

  • November 16, 2024 11:08
    Haryana 160/9 vs Kerala

    Basil Thampi picks his third as he removes Anshul Kamboj for 10. Haryana still trailing by 128 runs, with one wicket left.

  • November 16, 2024 10:59
    Gujarat 25/2 vs Vidarbha

    A S Thakare leads the charge by removing the two Gujarat openers. Gujarat trails by 178 runs.

  • November 16, 2024 10:53
    UP 403/7 vs Karnataka

    Another wicket for Shreyas Gopal, his third, as he removes Uttar Pradesh’s Saurabh Kumar, who departs for a well-made 54. UP leads Karnataka by 217 runs.

  • November 16, 2024 10:46
    Mumbai 73/1 vs Services

    Just 62 runs away from a win for Mumbai as Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Siddhesh Lad are closing in on the target steadily.

  • November 16, 2024 10:42
    Uttarakhand 32/3 vs Rajasthan

    Uttarakhand still trails by more than 250 runs. With three early wickets, Rajasthan would be wanting to take the bonus point today.

  • November 16, 2024 10:24
    Chandigarh 223 all out vs Saurashtra

    Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja finish the job for Saurashtra. It gets a first win of the season. 

    Saurashtra wins by an innings and 59 runs.

  • November 16, 2024 10:20
    Railways 184 all out vs Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu wins by an innings and 25 runs

  • November 16, 2024 10:14
    Madhya Pradesh 161/5 vs Bengal

    Another wicket for Bengal. This time it is Mohammad Kaif who gets the breakthrough. Harpreet Bhatia falls on 7 runs. MP still 177 away.

  • November 16, 2024 10:06
    Chandigarh 207/8 vs Saurashtra

    Chandigarh still has 75 runs to cover to avoid an innings defeat. AK Kaushik is batting on 73 and is the best bet for the side to wipe off the remaining deficit. 

  • November 16, 2024 10:04
    Delhi 238/5 vs Jharkhand

    The start of the match has been delayed due to bad light. Delhi trails by 144 runs.

  • November 16, 2024 09:56
    Uttarakhand 362 all out vs Rajasthan

    Aniket Choudhary castles Yuvraj Choudhary on 158 and brings Uttarkhand’s innings to an end. A fifer for Aniket. Rajasthan leads by 298 runs and imposes a follow on.

  • November 16, 2024 09:50
    Mumbai 26/1 vs Services

    Siddhesh Lad and Angkrish Raghuvanshi off to a sombre start to the day. Just two runs off the first two overs today. Mumbai still 109 runs away.

  • November 16, 2024 09:48
    Haryana 142/8 vs Kerala
  • November 16, 2024 09:46
    Madhya Pradesh 153/4 vs Bengal

    Mohammed Shami strikes in the first over and castles the set man Rajat Patidar on 32. Shubham Sharma and Harpreet Bhatia at crease for the home team now. MP still 186 away.

  • November 16, 2024 09:35
    UP 325/6 vs Karnataka

    A wicket in the first over of the day. V Koushik gets Kritagya Singh to hole out to Nikin Jose. Uttar Pradesh leads by 139 runs.

  • November 16, 2024 09:14
    Day 3 match report - Railways vs Tamil Nadu

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Railways protests umpiring decisions as TN stays in control on Day 3

    The Railways players — who had to spend 133.3 overs fielding as TN amassed 438 in its first innings — were vocal and animated regularly when several lbw and caught-behind appeals did not go their way.

  • November 16, 2024 09:02
    Day 3 match report - UP vs Karnataka

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kaushik, Juyal tons give Uttar Pradesh lead against Karnataka ahead of final day

    Karnataka went from ceding its advantage to clawing back on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ contest against Uttar Pradesh at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

  • November 16, 2024 08:57
    Day 3 match report - Haryana vs Kerala

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kamboj in record books with ‘perfect 10’ against Kerala but Haryana batters fail to capitalise

    Kamboj became only the sixth Indian bowler to take a ‘perfect 10’ in First-Class cricket, following Subhash Gupte, Premansu Chatterjee, Pradeep Sunderam, Anil Kumble and Debasis Mohanty. 

  • November 16, 2024 08:24
    ICYMI - Anshul Kamboj moves into the record books

    The 23-year-old Haryana pacer became just the third bowler to claim 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy.

    Anshul Kamboj becomes third bowler to pick 10 wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy

    Kamboj ended with figures of 10/49 during Kerala’s first innings to become just the third bowler to record the feat in Ranji Trophy.

  • November 16, 2024 08:16
    As things stand

    Odisha beat Maharashtra by three wickets

    Chhattisgarh 500/9d vs Assam 289 & 58/1

    Jammu & Kashmir beat Tripura by four wickets

    Services 240 & 146/6 vs Mumbai 288 & 24/1

    Vidarbha 510/8 vs Gujarat 343

    Himachal Pradesh beat Pondicherry by an innings and 17 runs

    Hyderabad 301 vs Andhra 448/9

    Uttarakhand 347/9 vs Rajasthan 660/7d

    UP 89 & 325/5 vs Karnataka 275

    Madhya Pradesh 167 & 150/3 vs Bengal 228 & 253/9

    Punjab beat Bihar by an innings and 67 runs

    Haryana 139/7 vs Kerala 291

    Chandigarh 249 & 184/7 vs Saurashtra 531/9d

    Delhi 238/5 vs Jharkhand 382

    Railways 229 & 169/5 vs Tamil Nadu 410/9

    PLATE GROUP

    Manipur 357 & 53/3 vs Sikkim 336

    Mizoram 371/9 vs Nagaland 736/7d

  • November 16, 2024 08:16
    The final day beckons

    We are set for multiple humdingers ahead of the final day of the first leg of the Ranji Trophy season.

    Six games in this fifth round have already had a result. Heavyweights like Mumbai, Karnataka and Bengal will go for the kill on Saturday.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

