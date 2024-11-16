Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Shami removes Rajat Patidar, MP 233/5 vs Bengal; UP 446 all out vs Karnataka; Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets

- November 16, 2024 11:55Delhi 313/6 vs Jharkhand
Ayush Badoni going strong on 165 but Sumit Mathur departs for 43. Siddhant is the new batter at the crease. Delhi trails Jharkhand by 69 runs.
- November 16, 2024 11:44Win for Mumbai
Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets as both Raghuvanshi and Lad lead with half-centuries to ensure the six points for their side.
- November 16, 2024 11:34UP 446 all out vs Karnataka
UP leads by 260 runs and it remains to be seen whether Karnataka goes for it or decides to shake hands with the opponent and call it a draw.
- November 16, 2024 11:24Haryana 164 all out vs Kerala
Basil NP takes the last wicket for Kerala as Haryana is skittled out for 164. It trails by 127 runs.
- November 16, 2024 11:1550Mumbai 99/1 vs Services
Siddhesh Lad reaches his half-century as Mumbai needs 36 runs to beat Services.
- November 16, 2024 11:10UP 423/8 vs Karnataka
Shreyas Gopal picks his fourth wicket of the innings as he removes Aaditya Sharma for 41. Uttar Pradesh leading by 237 runs.
- November 16, 2024 11:08Haryana 160/9 vs Kerala
Basil Thampi picks his third as he removes Anshul Kamboj for 10. Haryana still trailing by 128 runs, with one wicket left.
- November 16, 2024 10:59Gujarat 25/2 vs Vidarbha
A S Thakare leads the charge by removing the two Gujarat openers. Gujarat trails by 178 runs.
- November 16, 2024 10:53UP 403/7 vs Karnataka
Another wicket for Shreyas Gopal, his third, as he removes Uttar Pradesh’s Saurabh Kumar, who departs for a well-made 54. UP leads Karnataka by 217 runs.
- November 16, 2024 10:46Mumbai 73/1 vs Services
Just 62 runs away from a win for Mumbai as Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Siddhesh Lad are closing in on the target steadily.
- November 16, 2024 10:42Uttarakhand 32/3 vs Rajasthan
Uttarakhand still trails by more than 250 runs. With three early wickets, Rajasthan would be wanting to take the bonus point today.
- November 16, 2024 10:24Chandigarh 223 all out vs Saurashtra
Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja finish the job for Saurashtra. It gets a first win of the season.
Saurashtra wins by an innings and 59 runs.
- November 16, 2024 10:20Railways 184 all out vs Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu wins by an innings and 25 runs
- November 16, 2024 10:14Madhya Pradesh 161/5 vs Bengal
Another wicket for Bengal. This time it is Mohammad Kaif who gets the breakthrough. Harpreet Bhatia falls on 7 runs. MP still 177 away.
- November 16, 2024 10:06Chandigarh 207/8 vs Saurashtra
Chandigarh still has 75 runs to cover to avoid an innings defeat. AK Kaushik is batting on 73 and is the best bet for the side to wipe off the remaining deficit.
- November 16, 2024 10:04Delhi 238/5 vs Jharkhand
The start of the match has been delayed due to bad light. Delhi trails by 144 runs.
- November 16, 2024 09:56Uttarakhand 362 all out vs Rajasthan
Aniket Choudhary castles Yuvraj Choudhary on 158 and brings Uttarkhand’s innings to an end. A fifer for Aniket. Rajasthan leads by 298 runs and imposes a follow on.
- November 16, 2024 09:50Mumbai 26/1 vs Services
Siddhesh Lad and Angkrish Raghuvanshi off to a sombre start to the day. Just two runs off the first two overs today. Mumbai still 109 runs away.
- November 16, 2024 09:48Haryana 142/8 vs Kerala
- November 16, 2024 09:46Madhya Pradesh 153/4 vs Bengal
Mohammed Shami strikes in the first over and castles the set man Rajat Patidar on 32. Shubham Sharma and Harpreet Bhatia at crease for the home team now. MP still 186 away.
- November 16, 2024 09:35UP 325/6 vs Karnataka
A wicket in the first over of the day. V Koushik gets Kritagya Singh to hole out to Nikin Jose. Uttar Pradesh leads by 139 runs.
- November 16, 2024 09:14Day 3 match report - Railways vs Tamil Nadu
- November 16, 2024 09:02Day 3 match report - UP vs Karnataka
- November 16, 2024 08:57Day 3 match report - Haryana vs Kerala
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kamboj in record books with ‘perfect 10’ against Kerala but Haryana batters fail to capitalise
Kamboj became only the sixth Indian bowler to take a ‘perfect 10’ in First-Class cricket, following Subhash Gupte, Premansu Chatterjee, Pradeep Sunderam, Anil Kumble and Debasis Mohanty.
- November 16, 2024 08:24ICYMI - Anshul Kamboj moves into the record books
The 23-year-old Haryana pacer became just the third bowler to claim 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy.
- November 16, 2024 08:16As things stand
Odisha beat Maharashtra by three wickets
Chhattisgarh 500/9d vs Assam 289 & 58/1
Jammu & Kashmir beat Tripura by four wickets
Services 240 & 146/6 vs Mumbai 288 & 24/1
Vidarbha 510/8 vs Gujarat 343
Himachal Pradesh beat Pondicherry by an innings and 17 runs
Hyderabad 301 vs Andhra 448/9
Uttarakhand 347/9 vs Rajasthan 660/7d
UP 89 & 325/5 vs Karnataka 275
Madhya Pradesh 167 & 150/3 vs Bengal 228 & 253/9
Punjab beat Bihar by an innings and 67 runs
Haryana 139/7 vs Kerala 291
Chandigarh 249 & 184/7 vs Saurashtra 531/9d
Delhi 238/5 vs Jharkhand 382
Railways 229 & 169/5 vs Tamil Nadu 410/9
PLATE GROUP
Manipur 357 & 53/3 vs Sikkim 336
Mizoram 371/9 vs Nagaland 736/7d
- November 16, 2024 08:16The final day beckons
We are set for multiple humdingers ahead of the final day of the first leg of the Ranji Trophy season.
Six games in this fifth round have already had a result. Heavyweights like Mumbai, Karnataka and Bengal will go for the kill on Saturday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Shami removes Rajat Patidar, MP 233/5 vs Bengal; UP 446 all out vs Karnataka; Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets
- Ligue 1 club Lyon handed provisional demotion over finances
- IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more
- Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Paul beats legendary boxer Tyson
- Man United fans will see immediate change, says Amorim
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE