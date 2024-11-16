IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak steal show as India demolishes South Africa to seal series

Sanju Samson’s breathtakingly beautiful stroke-play was matched by Tilak Varma’s understated brilliance as India, riding on their record breaking twin tons, bullied a listless South Africa with a series-winning 135-run victory in the fourth and final T20 International here on Friday.

India ended this year’s T20I campaign by winning all bilateral series along with the T20 World Cup triumph and victory percentage of 92.

Samson’s 109 not out off 56 balls was complemented by Tilak’s 120 not out in only 47 balls as they took India to an indomitable 283 for 1 in 20 overs, its highest total on overseas soil.

In South Africa’s run chase, Arshdeep Singh (3/20) swung the ball prodigiously under lights during an opening spell that reduced the hosts to 10 for 4 and were eventually shot out for 148 in 18.2 overs.

Among the plethora of records that tumbled, the most special one will be the two Indian batters scoring centuries in same T20I innings. Samson and Tilak also posted the highest partnership for India in T20 Internationals --- 210 off just 93 balls for the second wicket.

Samson completed his ton in 51 balls while Tilak (41 balls) took 10 balls less.

Samson now has three T20I tons in the last five innings which also included two ducks.

It seems brilliance and disappointment exist together for the Kerala man who will certainly increase a lot of selection headache for Ajit Agarkar when Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant come back in the Indian T20I squad.

For Tilak, back-to-back T20I tons on South African soil will not only increase his stocks but it also speaks volumes about the kind of team man skipper Suryakumar Yadav is.

Suryakumar decided to relinquish his favourite batting spot, allowing a young talent to blossom showing what leadership is all about. Abhishek Sharma (36 off 18 balls) should also get his share of credit for upping the ante in the Powerplay with four huge sixes.

On a good batting track with true bounce on offer, Indian batters hit a record 23 sixes as it was possible to hit through the line by just clearing one’s front leg. Samson’s nine maximums was one less than Varma’s 10.

It only helped India that the opposition’s best fast bowler Gerald Coetzee seemed to be carrying a niggle. The two medium pacers Andile Simelane (0/47 in 3 overs) and Lutho Sipamla (1/58 in 4 overs) seemed like lambs for slaughter.

By the time Coetzee was brought by skipper Aiden Markram for his second spell, the damage was done. Such was the nervousness of South African bowlers that they bowled 17 wides in trying to check the momentum.

Even Keshav Maharaj and Tristan Stubbs were not left unpunished as there was everything on the platter -- cuts, pulls, slog sweeps, reverse sweeps.

Samson was more muscle as he would slightly shuffle towards leg-stump and loft the length balls while the silken Varma would make a mockery of spinners with uppish sweep shots, stand and deliver down the ground hits.

They slowed down a touch nearing their milestones but by then they had done enough to crush the Proteas.