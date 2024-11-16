IND vs SA: India registers biggest-ever win against South Africa

India registered its biggest-ever win in terms of runs against South Africa in the fourth and final T20I match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

India beat South Africa by 135 runs to seal the series 3-1 to end its 2024 T20I calendar on a high. Additionally, this is India’s third-biggest win in T20Is.

Overall this year, the Men in Blue have clinched 24 wins in 26 matches, with the two loses coming against Zimbabwe in July and South Africa earlier this week.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss for the first time in the series and opted to bat first.

India stepped on the gas pedal right from the get-go as openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma went all guns blazing and added 73 runs off just 35 balls for the first wicket partnership.

The Proteas were finally able to get the breakthrough as Lutho Simpala dismissed Abhishek for 36.

But Samson and the 22-year-old Tilak Varma’s attacking approach did not let the South African bowlers gain momentum. The duo smashed centuries and added 210 runs for the second-wicket partnership to power India to a whopping 283/1 in 20 overs.

South Africa was under pressure from the first ball of the chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel picked two each as India registered a comfortable win to clinch the series.