IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries

Tilak Varma became only the second Indian to score two consecutive T20I centuries during the fourth match against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. He now joins Sanju Samson in this exclusive list.

Tilak slammed a hundred in 41 balls, following his maiden T20I hundred in third match in Centurion. He ended his innings on 120 not out from 47 balls, hitting 10 sixes and nine fours.

At the other end, Samson scored his third century in his last five innings’ and the two stitched together a a 210-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo also became the first pair from a full member nation to score centuries in the same innings in T20Is.

India scored 283/1 at the end of the innings - its second-highest T20I score after 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Indians to score consecutive T20I centuries

1) Sanju Samson - 111 vs Bangladesh, 107 vs South Africa

2) Tilak Varma - 107 not out vs South Africa, 120 not out vs South Africa