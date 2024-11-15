 />
IND vs SA: India records most sixes in one innings between two full member nations

India hit 23 sixes during the innings where it ended up scoring 283/1 - its second highest T20I score after 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 22:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the fourth T20I.
India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the fourth T20I. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the fourth T20I. | Photo Credit: AP

India recorded the most sixes in one innings in a match between two full member nations during the fourth T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.

India hit 23 sixes during the innings where it ended up scoring 283/1 - its second highest T20I score after 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Tilak Varma (120 not out) and Sanju Samson (109 not out) recorded centuries, becoming the first pair from full member nations to score hundreds in the same innings.

Tilak hit 10 sixes during his innings while Samson smacked nine maximums. Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed four sixes during his 18-ball 36.

Before today, India had recorded the joint-most sixes in an innings - 22 - during its match against Bangladesh earlier in 2024.

Most sixes hit between two full member nations in a T20I innings:

1) 23 - India vs South Africa, 2024

2) 22 - India vs Bangladesh, 2024

3) 22 - West Indies vs South Africa, 2023

4) 22 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2019

