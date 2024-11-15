IND vs SA: Sanju Samson hits third T20I century, goes past Rahul in list of most hundreds by an Indian

Sanju Samson slammed his third T20I hundred during the fourth match against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Samson is now third in the list of most T20I centuries by Indians, overtaking KL Rahul’s (two hundreds), after scoring three centuries in his last five innings. He ended the innings on 109 not out from 56 balls, hitting nine sixes and six fours.

At the other end, Tilak Varma became only the second player after Samson to smash centuries in consecutive T20Is and the two stitched together a 210-run partnership for the second wicket.

India scored 283/1 at the end of the innings - its second-highest T20I score after 297/6 against Bangladesh.