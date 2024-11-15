 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SA: Sanju Samson hits third T20I century, goes past Rahul in list of most hundreds by an Indian

Samson is now third in the list of most T20I centuries by Indians, overtaking KL Rahul’s (two hundreds).

Published : Nov 15, 2024 22:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the fourth T20I.
India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the fourth T20I. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the fourth T20I. | Photo Credit: AP

Sanju Samson slammed his third T20I hundred during the fourth match against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Samson is now third in the list of most T20I centuries by Indians, overtaking KL Rahul’s (two hundreds), after scoring three centuries in his last five innings. He ended the innings on 109 not out from 56 balls, hitting nine sixes and six fours.

At the other end, Tilak Varma became only the second player after Samson to smash centuries in consecutive T20Is and the two stitched together a 210-run partnership for the second wicket.

India scored 283/1 at the end of the innings - its second-highest T20I score after 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Most T20I hundreds for India:
Rohit Sharma: 5
Suryakumar Yadav: 4
Sanju Samson: 3
Tilak Varma: 2
KL Rahul: 2

Related Topics

Sanju Samson /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries
    Team Sportstar
  2. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner is ‘playing with a clear conscience’ amid doping case, coach Darren Cahill says
    AP
  3. IND vs SA: Sanju Samson hits third T20I century, goes past Rahul in list of most hundreds by an Indian
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: Samson, Tilak become first pair from full member nations to score centuries in one innings
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Samson, Tilak centuries power IND to 283/1 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA: Sanju Samson hits third T20I century, goes past Rahul in list of most hundreds by an Indian
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Samson, Tilak centuries power IND to 283/1 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs ENG: Ajaz Patel dropped from New Zealand squad for England Test series
    AP
  5. List of all Indian bowlers who have picked 10 wickets in an innings in First-Class cricket before Anshul Kamboj
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries
    Team Sportstar
  2. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner is ‘playing with a clear conscience’ amid doping case, coach Darren Cahill says
    AP
  3. IND vs SA: Sanju Samson hits third T20I century, goes past Rahul in list of most hundreds by an Indian
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: Samson, Tilak become first pair from full member nations to score centuries in one innings
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Samson, Tilak centuries power IND to 283/1 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment