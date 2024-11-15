ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner is ‘playing with a clear conscience’ amid doping case, coach Darren Cahill says

Giant billboard photos of him grace nearly every piazza and street in the city. Fans have travelled from every corner of Italy to see him. The crowd chants his name before, during and after all of his matches.

For many other players, all of the attention — amid a pending doping case, too — might be too much to handle.

Not so for Jannik Sinner.

The humble tennis player from the German-speaking region of Alto Adige, who in the last year has overshadowed football players to become Italy’s biggest sports star, just keeps on winning.

“You need to be a special type of person to be able to embrace all that pressure and come here and feel the pressure but still be able to perform at your very best,” Darren Cahill, one of Sinner’s co-coaches, told The Associated Press at the ATP Finals.

“It’s a huge step to be able to do what he’s done in the last 12 months and to consistently do it time and time again,” Cahill added.

“But the more you win against the best players in the world, the more belief you gain in yourself as a player. … It’s been a great learning year for him,” he said.

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive for an anabolic steroid in two separate drug tests in March.

ALSO READ | Nick Kyrgios announces return to tennis at Brisbane International after two-year absence

A decision by an independent tribunal to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September and the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to make a final ruling on the case next year.

“He’s playing with a clear conscience and he’s been doing it since April. We don’t know what the future holds and we’ll just keep trying to embrace him and support him. … He’s been inspirational. To be working with him at the moment and to watch him accomplish what he’s accomplished is pretty special,” Cahill said.

Sinner explained that the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat his own cut finger. The spray was given to the physiotherapist by Sinner’s fitness trainer.

Sinner fired the physiotherapist and fitness trainer and added two new members to his team, Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, both of whom who previously worked with Novak Djokovic.

The real work with Panichi and Badio will begin after the season ends at the Davis Cup finals next week.

“You don’t win two Slams if you’re not physically prepared,” said Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner’s other co-coach, referring to the player’s Australian Open and U.S. Open titles this year.

“But Jannik is still only 23 so there’s still a lot of work to be done — and not only physically,” he added.

The only player capable of beating Sinner more than once this year has been Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz won all three official meetings in 2024 but Sinner got a measure of revenge in the title match at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia last month.

ALSO READ | Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek beats Badosa, helps Poland oust host Spain from tournament

The pair could meet again in the semifinals on Saturday.

“Carlos and Jannik are going to play 70 times in the next 15 years. Every time you get a chance to step onto the court with Carlos it’s a great opportunity to play against the best and to learn and keep improving. It’s like going to school, and doing your homework. Keep on learning and try to get better every time,” Cahill said.

Sinner and Alcaraz have already played 10 official matches, with Alcaraz leading the rivalry 6-4.

If they do meet 70 times, that would break the men’s Open era record of 60 meetings between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“The style of play they both have, the excitement, the joy they bring to the court, it’s not just for us to sit there and be coaches of Jannik. We’re fans of the game as well, so we get to enjoy that,” Cahill said.