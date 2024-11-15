 />
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek beats Badosa, helps Poland oust host Spain from tournament

The world No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland’s spot in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic after No. 12 Badosa was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 22:20 IST , MALAGA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Iga Swiatek of Team Poland plays a backhand against Paula Badosa during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals match between Spain and Poland at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.
Iga Swiatek of Team Poland plays a backhand against Paula Badosa during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals match between Spain and Poland at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Team Poland plays a backhand against Paula Badosa during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals match between Spain and Poland at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF

Iga Swiatek beat Paula Badosa in three sets and Poland led Spain by an insurmountable 2-0 in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Friday.

The world No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland’s spot in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic after No. 12 Badosa was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court.

Badosa scrapped to get back in the match by winning the second-half tiebreaker. But Swiatek roared back with a dominant third-set decider.

The match was delayed late in the third set for what organizers called a “medical incident” that apparently took place among the spectators in the stands inside Malaga’s Palacio de Deportes.

ALSO READ: Frances Tiafoe fined $120,000 for cursing at chair umpire at Shanghai Masters, avoids suspension

Magda Linette put Poland in front after a nearly four-hour test against Sara Sorribes to start the tie against the tournament host with a 7-6 (8), 2-6, 6-4 victory.

Linette faced a 3-0 deficit in the decisive set after Sorribes rallied to level the set score. The Pole regrouped and finished off her rival. Linette hit more winners, 55-12, while also making 79 unforced errors to Sorribes’ 26.

Britain and Germany will also face off in the opening round later on Friday.

On Thursday, Slovakia beat the United States, while Japan defeated Romania.

The match between Spain and Poland was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back two days due to heavy rain in southern Spain which caused some flooding in Malaga. Authorities in Spain are on high alert after massive flash floods claimed more than 200 lives last month.

