 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SA: Samson, Tilak become first pair from full member nations to score centuries in one innings

While Tilak scored 120 not out, Samson remained unbeaten on 109 as the duo added 210 runs off just 86 balls for the second wicket - the highest partnership for India in T20Is.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 22:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sanju Samson and batting partner Tilak Varma during 4th T20I.
India’s Sanju Samson and batting partner Tilak Varma during 4th T20I. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Sanju Samson and batting partner Tilak Varma during 4th T20I. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson became the first ever pair from full member nations in T20 internationals to record centuries in one team innings during fourth T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.

While Tilak scored 120 not out, Samson remained unbeaten on 109 as the duo added 210 runs off just 86 balls for the second wicket - the highest partnership for India in T20Is.

India finished at 283/1 - its second-highest T20I score after 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Tilak and Samson joined hands at the crease in the sixth over with India’s score reading 73/1. The duo continued to attack through the innings. While Samson hit nine maximums and six fours, Tilak smacked 10 sixes and nine fours during the innings.

Samson completed his century in 51 balls and Tilak in 41 deliveries.

Before this, only one incident of two centurions in the same innings in a T20Is has been recorded. Japan recorded two centurions in during its match against China in T20I match against China in February earlier this year.

Overall, this is only the seventh instance in T20s of two centurions for the same team in one innings.

Related Topics

Tilak Varma /

Sanju Samson /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Arshdeep removes Markram, Klaasen in an over as SA in trouble
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA: Samson, Tilak become first pair from full member nations to score centuries in one innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: India records most sixes in one innings between two full member nations
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 15: JSW felicitates Paris Olympics medallists
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. IND vs SA: Samson, Tilak become first pair from full member nations to score centuries in one innings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Southee to retire from Tests after home series against England
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I: Lockie Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka, helps New Zealand level series
    AFP
  4. NZ vs SL, 1st T20I: Asalanka knock seals four-wicket Sri Lanka win over New Zealand
    AFP
  5. NZ vs SL, 1st T20I Highlights: Sri Lanka wins by four wickets with one over left
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Arshdeep removes Markram, Klaasen in an over as SA in trouble
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA: Samson, Tilak become first pair from full member nations to score centuries in one innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: India records most sixes in one innings between two full member nations
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 15: JSW felicitates Paris Olympics medallists
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment