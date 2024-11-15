IND vs SA: Samson, Tilak become first pair from full member nations to score centuries in one innings

India’s Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson became the first ever pair from full member nations in T20 internationals to record centuries in one team innings during fourth T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.

While Tilak scored 120 not out, Samson remained unbeaten on 109 as the duo added 210 runs off just 86 balls for the second wicket - the highest partnership for India in T20Is.

India finished at 283/1 - its second-highest T20I score after 297/6 against Bangladesh.

Tilak and Samson joined hands at the crease in the sixth over with India’s score reading 73/1. The duo continued to attack through the innings. While Samson hit nine maximums and six fours, Tilak smacked 10 sixes and nine fours during the innings.

Samson completed his century in 51 balls and Tilak in 41 deliveries.

Before this, only one incident of two centurions in the same innings in a T20Is has been recorded. Japan recorded two centurions in during its match against China in T20I match against China in February earlier this year.

Overall, this is only the seventh instance in T20s of two centurions for the same team in one innings.