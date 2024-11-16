Portugal vs Poland LIVE SCORE: POR 0-0 POL, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Ronaldo’s free-kick off-target

- November 16, 2024 01:3922’
Ronaldo, Mendes and Leao try to combine along the left flank but Ronaldo’s mispass gifts the all to the opponent. However, Ronaldo is fouled in front of the box to give Portugal a free-kick.
- November 16, 2024 01:3820’
Poland is marching men forward with Bereszysnki whipping in a ball from the right, which Portugal had almost cleared when Zalewski tries a hit from outside the box, forcing a save by Costa.
- November 16, 2024 01:3617’
Portugal is resorting to zonal marking to deny space to its opponent, which still finds a way, with Bogusz carrying the ball in the final third but his cross is intercepted by Silva for a corner.
Zielinski takes it but Portugal gets a free-kick for a foul on one of its players in the box.
- November 16, 2024 01:3114’
Chance for Portugal to attack. Bruno gets the ball on the right flank and whips the ball into the box. But the ball fails to find a head to connect and Leao misses it too. Seconds later, Bruno gets on the receiving end of a chance wherein Vitinha’s cross misses him by a whisker.
- November 16, 2024 01:2912’
Action at the other end! Costa’s goal kick ends on Polish feet but Portugal’s defenders get the ball back. Poland steals the ball back and goes for an attack but the header is finally saved by Costa.
- November 16, 2024 01:278’
Leao tries to get to the loose ball in the final third and is pushed to the ground for a foul. Portugal’s free-kick is cleared by Poland but it gets a corner in the next minute. That too ends to nothing as one of Poland’s defenders is fouled in the box.
- November 16, 2024 01:247’
Portugal is unbeaten in the Nations League, with three wins and a draw so far and has come into the match after a draw with Scotland.
- November 16, 2024 01:224’
Poland tries to attack on the counter, with Zalewski putting in a cross from the left but Costa catches the ball to put the attack to bed.
- November 16, 2024 01:203’
Portugal tries the long ball approach seconds later, with Bruno Fernandes trying to get to he bottom of a long ball along the right flank. However, he is surrounded by two Polish defenders.
- November 16, 2024 01:192’
Portugal is looking to enjoy early possession as Leao and Ronaldo pair up in the midfield but Poland forces the host back into its own box.
- November 16, 2024 01:17Match begins!
The players after the national anthem take their positions. Portugal starts in its home kit while Poland begins in its away kit of white. Ronaldo leads the host side while Poland has a two-player attack in front.
- November 16, 2024 01:06Minutes to kick-off!
The players of both teams are done with their final warm ups and have returned to their dressing rooms. The fans are almost set for the game and only minutes remain for the match to begin!
- November 16, 2024 00:28Why is Lewandowski not starting?
- November 16, 2024 00:10Starting line-ups: Poland
Bulka - Piatkowski, Bednarek, Kiwior - Zalewski, Zielinski, Romanczuk, Szymanski, Bererszynski - Urbanski, Piatek
- November 16, 2024 00:09Starting line-ups: Portugal
Costa - Dalot, Silva, Veiga, Mendes - Bernardo, Neves, Fernandes - Neto, Ronaldo, Leao
- November 16, 2024 00:04Match Preview
Portugal will look to continue its unbeaten run in this edition of the UEFA Nations League when it hosts Poland at the Estádio do Dragao in Porto on Friday.
The team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo was knocked out of the 2024 European Championship by France in the quarterfinals but has looked in good touch since, winning thrice in four games. However, it was held to a goalless draw by Scotland in its previous match and will hope to return to winning ways at home.
Ronaldo has six goals and two assists for his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and is expected to lead the attack in a 4-3-3 shape. Having won the European Championship in 2016, the 39-year-old will hope to steer his country to another international trophy.
Poland, on the other hand, is struggling for form in the Nations League, failing to win any game since its first match against Scotland, which it won 2-1 on the road. Its hopes of a resurgence remains scarce, with its captain and record goal scorer Robert Lewandowski ruled out with an injury.
