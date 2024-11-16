 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing in Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

With four points from as many games, the Poles remains third in their group and comes into the match after a 3-3 draw with Croatia, wherein it scored a late equaliser off Sebastian Szymanski.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 00:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
With 84 goals to his name for the National team, Lewandowski remains a perpetual threat in international fixtures.
With 84 goals to his name for the National team, Lewandowski remains a perpetual threat in international fixtures. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

With 84 goals to his name for the National team, Lewandowski remains a perpetual threat in international fixtures. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland, without a win in its last three matches, will look to turn the tide against Portugal in their UEFA Nations League match at the Estádio do Dragao in Porto on Friday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: Portugal vs Poland LIVE SCORE, UEFA Nations League updates

With four points from as many games, the Poles remains third in their group and comes into the match after a 3-3 draw with Croatia, wherein it scored a late equaliser off Sebastian Szymanski.

Though its captain and record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski had come off the bench in that match, he could not find his name on the scoresheet. However, with 84 goals to his name for the National team, the 36-year-old remains a perpetual threat.

Against Portugal though, Lewandowski will be entirely out of action.

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing?

Lewandowski is not playing the UEFA Nations League match against Portugal because he is recuperating from a back injury, which will take about 10 days to head, ruling him out of this match in Porto.

“Robert Lewandowski is having trouble in the lumbar region of his back, and will be rested for about ten days,” his club Barcelona said in a statement.

The striker has been in red-hot form for Barca this season, with 19 goals in as many appearances in all competitions, including a brace against Real Madrid in their 4-0 win last month.

Injury has previously stifled Lewandowski’s game-time for the Poles in the group stage of the 2024 European Championship, when a tear in the biceps femoris muscle ruled him out of their opening match against Netherlands. He came off the bench against Australia in their next game but both matches ended in losses for Poland.

Related Topics

Robert Lewandowski /

UEFA Nations League /

Portugal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: SA 132/8 (16); Axar removes Coetzee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing in Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs Poland LIVE Updates: POR v POL, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Cristiano Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: List of all records broken during India v South Africa 4th T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC puts PCB’s Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Champions Trophy tour on hold after BCCI’s strong objection
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Portugal vs Poland LIVE Updates: POR v POL, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Cristiano Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing in Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Unstoppable Japan thrashes Indonesia 4-0 to move closer to qualification
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Sandro Tonali shoots Italy past Belgium and into quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: England cruises past host Greece to go top of group
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: SA 132/8 (16); Axar removes Coetzee
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing in Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs Poland LIVE Updates: POR v POL, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Cristiano Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: List of all records broken during India v South Africa 4th T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC puts PCB’s Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Champions Trophy tour on hold after BCCI’s strong objection
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment