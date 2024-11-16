Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing in Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

Poland, without a win in its last three matches, will look to turn the tide against Portugal in their UEFA Nations League match at the Estádio do Dragao in Porto on Friday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE: Portugal vs Poland LIVE SCORE, UEFA Nations League updates

With four points from as many games, the Poles remains third in their group and comes into the match after a 3-3 draw with Croatia, wherein it scored a late equaliser off Sebastian Szymanski.

Though its captain and record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski had come off the bench in that match, he could not find his name on the scoresheet. However, with 84 goals to his name for the National team, the 36-year-old remains a perpetual threat.

Against Portugal though, Lewandowski will be entirely out of action.

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing?

Lewandowski is not playing the UEFA Nations League match against Portugal because he is recuperating from a back injury, which will take about 10 days to head, ruling him out of this match in Porto.

“Robert Lewandowski is having trouble in the lumbar region of his back, and will be rested for about ten days,” his club Barcelona said in a statement.

The striker has been in red-hot form for Barca this season, with 19 goals in as many appearances in all competitions, including a brace against Real Madrid in their 4-0 win last month.

Injury has previously stifled Lewandowski’s game-time for the Poles in the group stage of the 2024 European Championship, when a tear in the biceps femoris muscle ruled him out of their opening match against Netherlands. He came off the bench against Australia in their next game but both matches ended in losses for Poland.