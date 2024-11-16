 />
IND vs SA: List of all records broken during India v South Africa 4th T20I

Here’s a list of all the records broken during the fourth T20I between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 00:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The 210* stand between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma - Highest-ever partnership for India for any wicket in T20Is
infoIcon

The bilateral T20I series between South Africa and India came to a dramatic close as a number of records were broken during the course of the fourth match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

From the highest total against South Africa to the awe-inspiring partnership between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, here’s a list of all the records broken:

Full list of records broken during the SA vs IND 4th T20I
283 - Highest total against South Africa by any team and the second-highest score ever for India in T20Is
135 runs - Biggest-ever win in terms of runs vs South Africa by any team
The 210* stand between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma - Highest-ever partnership for India for any wicket in T20Is
Samson in 2024 became the first player ever to score three T20I hundreds in a calendar year
Tilak became the second Indian to score back-to-back centuries in T20Is
Tilak and Samson is the first pair from full member nations to score centuries in one innings
23 sixes - The most in an innings in a T20I match between two full member sides
12 wickets by Varun Chakravarthy - The most in a bilateral T20I series for India

