Juventus terminates contract of Paul Pogba

In a statement, Juve said that the club and Pogba “have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November, 2024”.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 01:04 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Paul Pogba in action for Juventus in Serie A.
Paul Pogba in action for Juventus in Serie A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Paul Pogba in action for Juventus in Serie A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
