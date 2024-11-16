Juventus terminates contract of Paul Pogba

Juventus have terminated Paul Pogba’s contract, the Serie A club announced on Friday, as the France midfielder prepares to return to action from a doping ban.
In a statement, Juve said that the club and Pogba “have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November, 2024”.
More to follow.
