 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL auction 2025: Top five players who are missing from the pool

Sportstar takes a look at the top five names who won’t be a part of the upcoming IPL 2025 auction.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 22:44 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Top five players who are missing from the IPL auction pool
Top five players who are missing from the IPL auction pool
infoIcon

Top five players who are missing from the IPL auction pool

A total of 574 players will go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, the BCCI announced on Friday.

There are a total of 48 capped and 318 uncapped Indians, and 193 capped and 12 uncapped overseas in the players auction list.

READ: IPL 2025 auction: Full list of 574 players set to go under the hammer on November 24 and 25

There are, however, a few big names who won’t be a part of this year’s auction. Sportstar takes a look at the top five:

Ben Stokes last played in the 2023 for CSK.
Ben Stokes last played in the 2023 for CSK. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI
lightbox-info

Ben Stokes last played in the 2023 for CSK. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

1) Ben Stokes - The England Test captain won’t be a part of the IPL 2025. The big-hitting all-rounder last played in the 2023 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He played two matches and only scored 15 runs. Stokes hasn’t been part of England T20I side as well since the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Cameron Green has sustained a back injury.
Cameron Green has sustained a back injury. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU
lightbox-info

Cameron Green has sustained a back injury. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU

2) Cameron Green - Green’s is another major name which won’t take part in the next year’s IPL. The Australian all-rounder was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in the IPL 2024 but wasn’t retained ahead of the auction. Owing to a back injury, Green has been ruled out for at least the next six months.

Jofra Archer has been suffering from recurring injuries.
Jofra Archer has been suffering from recurring injuries. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar / SPORTZPICS for IPL
lightbox-info

Jofra Archer has been suffering from recurring injuries. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar / SPORTZPICS for IPL

3) Jofra Archer - England’s premier fast bowler Archer has been suffering from injuries over the last three years which has also resulted in him missing a lot of action for his national team as well. Archer last appeared in the IPL in the 2023 season for Mumbai Indians. He played five matches and picked up just two wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

4) Shikhar Dhawan - The Indian opener announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August this year. Dhawan could only lead his side for five games in the previous edition before getting ruled out with a shoulder injury. The first batter in the tournament’s history to score two successive hundreds, Dhawan has also scored the most fours in the IPL (768). Dhawan’s 497 runs were crucial in SRH’s run to the final of IPL 2018.

Jason Roy is an explosive opener.
Jason Roy is an explosive opener. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Jason Roy is an explosive opener. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

5) Jason Roy - Roy last featured for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023, scoring 285 runs in eight matches. The English opener has also turned up in the colours of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. He had pulled out of the 2024 season owing to personal reasons. He recently played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and scored only 195 runs in eight games.

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

Cameron Green /

Shikhar Dhawan /

Jofra Archer /

Ben Stokes /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Arshdeep removes Hendrick early in 284-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner is ‘playing with a clear conscience’ amid doping case, coach Darren Cahill says
    AP
  3. IPL auction 2025: Top five players who are missing from the pool
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA: Sanju Samson hits third T20I century, goes past Rahul in list of most hundreds by an Indian
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction 2025: Top five players who are missing from the pool
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the oldest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2025 players PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the youngest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction players list 2025: How many capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer on November 24 and 25?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I Updates: Arshdeep removes Hendrick early in 284-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner is ‘playing with a clear conscience’ amid doping case, coach Darren Cahill says
    AP
  3. IPL auction 2025: Top five players who are missing from the pool
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma becomes second Indian to score consecutive T20I centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA: Sanju Samson hits third T20I century, goes past Rahul in list of most hundreds by an Indian
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment