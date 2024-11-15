A total of 574 players will go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25, the BCCI announced on Friday.

There are a total of 48 capped and 318 uncapped Indians, and 193 capped and 12 uncapped overseas in the players auction list.

There are, however, a few big names who won’t be a part of this year’s auction. Sportstar takes a look at the top five:

Ben Stokes last played in the 2023 for CSK. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

1) Ben Stokes - The England Test captain won’t be a part of the IPL 2025. The big-hitting all-rounder last played in the 2023 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He played two matches and only scored 15 runs. Stokes hasn’t been part of England T20I side as well since the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Cameron Green has sustained a back injury. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH K / THE HINDU

2) Cameron Green - Green’s is another major name which won’t take part in the next year’s IPL. The Australian all-rounder was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in the IPL 2024 but wasn’t retained ahead of the auction. Owing to a back injury, Green has been ruled out for at least the next six months.

Jofra Archer has been suffering from recurring injuries. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar / SPORTZPICS for IPL

3) Jofra Archer - England’s premier fast bowler Archer has been suffering from injuries over the last three years which has also resulted in him missing a lot of action for his national team as well. Archer last appeared in the IPL in the 2023 season for Mumbai Indians. He played five matches and picked up just two wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

4) Shikhar Dhawan - The Indian opener announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August this year. Dhawan could only lead his side for five games in the previous edition before getting ruled out with a shoulder injury. The first batter in the tournament’s history to score two successive hundreds, Dhawan has also scored the most fours in the IPL (768). Dhawan’s 497 runs were crucial in SRH’s run to the final of IPL 2018.

Jason Roy is an explosive opener. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

5) Jason Roy - Roy last featured for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023, scoring 285 runs in eight matches. The English opener has also turned up in the colours of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. He had pulled out of the 2024 season owing to personal reasons. He recently played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and scored only 195 runs in eight games.