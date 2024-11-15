Anshul Kamboj on Friday became the sixth Indian to take 10 wickets in an innings in First-Class cricket during the third day of the Ranji Trophy match between Haryana and Kerala in Rohtak.

The 23-year-old is only the third player to achieve this feat in the Ranji Trophy, following Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal and Pradeep Sundaram of Rajasthan.

Anil Kumble remains the only Indian to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, accomplishing the feat against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999. Debashish Mohanty and Subhash Gupte are the other two players to have achieved a 10-wicket haul in a First-Class innings, completing the six-member list.

Indian with 10 wickets in an innings