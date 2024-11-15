  • Subhash Gupte - 10/78, Bombay vs Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI (1954/55)
  • Premangshu Chatterjee - 10/20, Bengal v Assam (1955/56)
  • Pradeep Sundaram - 10/78, Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985/86)
  • Anil Kumble - 10/74, India vs Pakistan (1999)
  • Debashish Mohanty - 10/46, East Zone vs South Zone (2000/01)
  • Anshul Kamboj - 10/49, Haryana vs Kerala (2024/25)