 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Finals: Ruud, Zeverev complete semifinal field; Alcaraz misses out

Alcaraz’s 7-6 (5), 6-4 loss to Alexander Zverev meant the French Open and Wimbledon champion — who has been sick this week — was eliminated from the elite, eight-man tournament.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 08:18 IST , Turin, Italy - 4 MINS READ

AP
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his singles group stage match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev.
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his singles group stage match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his singles group stage match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Carlos Alcaraz was the big name missing when the last two semifinal spots were filled at the ATP Finals on Friday.

Alcaraz’s 7-6 (5), 6-4 loss to Alexander Zverev meant the French Open and Wimbledon champion — who has been sick this week — was eliminated from the elite, eight-man tournament.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Zverev will meet Taylor Fritz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner will play Casper Ruud.

“My goal,” Alcaraz said, “(is) to be at the end (of tournaments) all the time. Every tournament that I’m going to play at least reach the semifinal, final. So I have to work. ... In 2025, I hope to be a better player and (have) more consistency.”

Ruud advanced by beating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Zverev finished with a perfect three victories to win his round-robin group. Ruud had two wins, Alcaraz had one and Rublev had none.

Alcaraz turned on the style in the final game but lost a crucial point when he couldn’t fully reach a Zverev passing attempt and ended up sprawled on the court.

“He turns into a different person. He really plays his best at the most important moments,” Zverev said. “The last game was the most entertaining game of the match.”

Ruud lost his opening match in six of his seven previous tournaments. But he’s into the semifinals for the third time in three appearances at the finals.

“Tennis is interesting sometimes. I don’t know what I’m doing better this week than the last weeks,” Ruud said. “The only thing I can really feel is serving: I’m serving really good, so hopefully I can keep it going tomorrow — I’m going to need it.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP Finals 2024 /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Alexander Zverev /

Taylor Fritz /

Jannik Sinner /

Casper Ruud

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Finals: Ruud, Zeverev complete semifinal field; Alcaraz misses out
    AP
  2. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE streaming info: Preview; Where to watch Paul v Tyson boxing match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Mumbai, Tamil Nadu on cusp of win; Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh hangs in balance
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Serbia relegates Switzerland after snatching 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain tops group with 2-1 win against Denmark
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Finals: Ruud, Zeverev complete semifinal field; Alcaraz misses out
    AP
  2. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner is ‘playing with a clear conscience’ amid doping case, coach Darren Cahill says
    AP
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek beats Badosa, helps Poland oust host Spain from tournament
    AP
  4. ATP Finals: Zverev advances to semis; Alcaraz waits to see if he qualifies for last four
    AP
  5. Prajnesh Gunneswaran announces retirement from professional tennis
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Finals: Ruud, Zeverev complete semifinal field; Alcaraz misses out
    AP
  2. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE streaming info: Preview; Where to watch Paul v Tyson boxing match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Mumbai, Tamil Nadu on cusp of win; Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh hangs in balance
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Serbia relegates Switzerland after snatching 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain tops group with 2-1 win against Denmark
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment