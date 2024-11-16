 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Serbia relegates Switzerland after snatching 1-1 draw

Serbia kept its hopes of advancing to the next round alive, sitting third on five points, two shy of Denmark, which lost 2-1 at home to leader Spain.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 08:59 IST , ZURICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aleksa Terzic celebrates during the UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Serbia.
Aleksa Terzic celebrates during the UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Serbia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aleksa Terzic celebrates during the UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Serbia. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland remained winless in this year’s Nations League and it was relegated to the second tier League B after Serbia held it to a 1-1 draw on Friday, with Zeki Amdouni’s opener cancelled out by Aleksa Terzic’s late strike.

The Swiss will finish bottom of Group A4 with just two points from five matches.

Serbia kept its hopes of advancing to the next round alive, sitting third on five points, two shy of Denmark, which lost 2-1 at home to leader Spain.

ALSO READ | Spain tops group with 2-1 win against Denmark

After missing several chances to open the scoring, Amdouni curled in a fine half-volley in the 78th minute to hand Switzerland the lead before Terzic equalised following a counter-attack 10 minutes later.

The visitors had squandered a golden chance to take the lead early in the second half as leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty kick was saved by Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Serbia keeper Djordje Petrovic was also crucial in denying Switzerland the lead with key saves from attempts by Amdouni and Edimilson Fernandes.

Switzerland will close the group stage visiting Spain on Monday, while Serbia hosts Denmark. 

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Serbia /

Switzerland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Serbia relegates Switzerland after snatching 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Mumbai 111 away from win vs Services; Shami and Bengal hunt win vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain tops group with 2-1 win against Denmark
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
    Reuters
  5. IPL auction 2025 final players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Serbia relegates Switzerland after snatching 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain tops group with 2-1 win against Denmark
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
    Reuters
  4. Why was Romania vs Kosovo suspended in UEFA Nations League 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores through bicycle kick as Portugal leads 5-0 vs Poland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Serbia relegates Switzerland after snatching 1-1 draw
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Mumbai 111 away from win vs Services; Shami and Bengal hunt win vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Spain tops group with 2-1 win against Denmark
    Reuters
  4. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
    Reuters
  5. IPL auction 2025 final players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment