 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia

The Manchester United midfielder grabbed the winner from close-range 11 minutes into stoppage time to settle a thrilling contest.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 08:32 IST , MONTEVIDEO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Colombia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Colombia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Colombia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP

Manuel Ugarte scored a last-gasp winner to give Uruguay a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Colombia at the Centenario Stadium in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Manchester United midfielder grabbed the winner from close range 11 minutes into stoppage time to settle a thrilling contest and end Uruguay’s four-game winless streak in their campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark when attacking midfielder Juan Quintero sailed a stunning free-kick past the wall and into the net at the near post.

Uruguay hit back with two goals in three minutes after the break, a cross coming off Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez and flying into his own net in the 57th minute before Rodrigo Aguirre edged the home side ahead with a smooth finish.

ALSO READ | Frustrated Argentina suffers shock 2-1 defeat at Paraguay

In a pulsating finish, Colombia levelled the scores again six minutes into stoppage time with a goal from substitute winger Andres Gomez, which was upheld after a lengthy VAR review.

Ugarte, however, found the net for the first time in international football to secure a victory that puts Uruguay second in the standings on 19 points.

Colombia also has 19 points but is third on goal difference, while Argentina remains leaders with 22 points despite a 2-1 loss at Paraguay on Thursday.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Manuel Ugarte /

Uruguay /

Colombia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Mumbai needs 111 to win vs Services; Shami and Bengal hunt win vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2025 final players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Finals: Alcaraz misses out as Zverev and Ruud complete semifinal field
    AP
  5. Ronaldo scores brace as Portugal beats Poland to sail into UEFA Nations League quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
    Reuters
  2. Why was Romania vs Kosovo suspended in UEFA Nations League 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores through bicycle kick as Portugal leads 5-0 vs Poland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo scores 910th goal of his career for Portugal vs Poland in UEFA Nations League 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Juventus terminates contract of Paul Pogba despite doping ban reduction
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Mumbai needs 111 to win vs Services; Shami and Bengal hunt win vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2025 final players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Finals: Alcaraz misses out as Zverev and Ruud complete semifinal field
    AP
  5. Ronaldo scores brace as Portugal beats Poland to sail into UEFA Nations League quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment