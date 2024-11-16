 />
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 910th goal of his career for Portugal vs Poland in UEFA Nations League 

Cristiano Ronaldo added another goal to his tally when he scored through an overhead kick against Poland, in their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 group-stage match in Porto on Friday.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 02:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo added another goal to his tally when he scored through an overhead kick against Poland, in their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 group-stage match in Porto on Friday.

In the 87th minute, he received a cross from Vitinha and struck it over his head, giving flashbacks of his goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 quarterfinal.

It was his second goal of the match, with his first coming off the spot, in the 72nd minute. Vitinha, coincidentally, was involved here too, with his shot hitting the arm of Jakub Kiwior. Ronaldo hit the ball straight, sending the goalkeeper Marcin Bulka the other way.

The brace took his career-goal-tally to 910, more than any footballer in the world and 90 short of a whopping 1000-goal mark.

The 39-year-old has been in flying form this season, scoring 15 clubs for club and country so far. In the UEFA Nations League 2024-25, he has five goals in as many matches now.

Against Poland, he scored twice and assisted once as Portugal won the match 5-1, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Having led the team to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title, Ronaldo will be looking to repeat the feat this time around.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

