WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match vs Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second goal for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match against Poland, at the Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on Friday.

Cheeky as ever! 🤠



Ronaldo steps up and coolly slots it home. Pure class! 🇵🇹⚽



Watch #PORPOL in #UNL, LIVE on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/kBkWWfjWh9 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 15, 2024