WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match vs Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second goal for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match against Poland, at the Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on Friday.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 02:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the match against Poland.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the match against Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the match against Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

