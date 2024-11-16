 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves third in Group A after win vs Services; Tamil Nadu remains unbeaten

Here are the latest standings from Ranji Trophy, updated after the fifth round of fixtures which ended on Saturday.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 12:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan with teammates after winning, on the day-4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 16, 2024. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan with teammates after winning, on the day-4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 16, 2024. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan with teammates after winning, on the day-4 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Railways and Tamil Nadu, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on November 16, 2024. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Mumbai registered its second consecutive win in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season after beating Services by nine wickets in the fifth round at the Palam A Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu continued its unbeaten streak this season with an innings win against Railways as Saurashtra registered its first win of the season with an innings win against Chandigarh.

Here is how the points table looks after the end of the fifth round on Saturday:

GROUP A

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Baroda 5 4 0 1 27
Jammu & Kashmir 5 3 0 2 23
Mumbai 5 3 1 1 22
Services 5 2 3 0 13
Tripura 5 1 1 2 12
Odisha 5 1 2 1 10
Maharashtra 5 1 3 1 8
Meghalaya 5 0 5 0 0

GROUP B

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Vidarbha 4 4 0 0 25
Himachal Pradesh 5 3 2 0 21
Gujarat 4 2 0 2 18
Rajasthan 4 1 0 3 13
Uttarakhand 4 1 2 1 9
Hyderabad 4 1 2 1 8
Puducherry 5 0 3 2 2
Andhra 4 0 3 1 1

GROUP C

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Haryana 4 2 0 2 19
Kerala 4 2 0 2 15
Punjab 5 1 2 2 11
Madhya Pradesh 4 1 0 3 10
Karnataka 4 1 0 3 9
Bengal 4 0 0 3 8
Uttar Pradesh 4 0 1 3 5
Bihar 5 0 4 0 1

GROUP D

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Chandigarh 5 3 2 0 19
Tamil Nadu 5 2 0 3 19
Railways 5 2 1 2 14
Saurashtra 5 1 2 2 11
Delhi 4 1 1 2 11
Chhattisgarh 4 0 0 4 8
Jharkhand 4 0 1 3 7
Assam 4 0 2 2 4

PLATE

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points
Goa 5 5 0 0 33
Nagaland 4 3 1 0 20
Mizoram 4 2 2 0 13
Sikkim 4 2 2 0 12
Manipur 4 1 3 0 6
Arunachal Pradesh 5 0 5 0 0

Updated till Mumbai vs Services

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Mumbai /

Tamil Nadu /

Maharashtra /

Saurashtra /

Bengal /

Madhya Pradesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2025: Top five players who are missing from the pool
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves third in Group A after win vs Services; Tamil Nadu remains unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: MP 281/7 vs Bengal; Karnataka needs 184 more to win against UP; Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. CONCACAF Nations League: Mexico coach Aguirre left bloodied by object thrown from crowd
    Reuters
  5. Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AUS 48/0 (3 overs); Fraser-McGurk, Short off to a flying start
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves third in Group A after win vs Services; Tamil Nadu remains unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Railways protests umpiring decisions as TN stays in control on Day 3
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rasheed-Shinde show gives Andhra slim chance to beat Hyderabad on final day
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Openers give Madhya Pradesh solid start against Bengal on Day 3 as it chases 338
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Badoni ton gives Delhi hope but Jharkhand still in control on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2025: Top five players who are missing from the pool
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves third in Group A after win vs Services; Tamil Nadu remains unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: MP 281/7 vs Bengal; Karnataka needs 184 more to win against UP; Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. CONCACAF Nations League: Mexico coach Aguirre left bloodied by object thrown from crowd
    Reuters
  5. Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AUS 48/0 (3 overs); Fraser-McGurk, Short off to a flying start
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment