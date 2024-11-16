Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves third in Group A after win vs Services; Tamil Nadu remains unbeaten

Mumbai registered its second consecutive win in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season after beating Services by nine wickets in the fifth round at the Palam A Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu continued its unbeaten streak this season with an innings win against Railways as Saurashtra registered its first win of the season with an innings win against Chandigarh.

Here is how the points table looks after the end of the fifth round on Saturday:

GROUP A

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Baroda 5 4 0 1 27 Jammu & Kashmir 5 3 0 2 23 Mumbai 5 3 1 1 22 Services 5 2 3 0 13 Tripura 5 1 1 2 12 Odisha 5 1 2 1 10 Maharashtra 5 1 3 1 8 Meghalaya 5 0 5 0 0

GROUP B

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Vidarbha 4 4 0 0 25 Himachal Pradesh 5 3 2 0 21 Gujarat 4 2 0 2 18 Rajasthan 4 1 0 3 13 Uttarakhand 4 1 2 1 9 Hyderabad 4 1 2 1 8 Puducherry 5 0 3 2 2 Andhra 4 0 3 1 1

GROUP C

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Haryana 4 2 0 2 19 Kerala 4 2 0 2 15 Punjab 5 1 2 2 11 Madhya Pradesh 4 1 0 3 10 Karnataka 4 1 0 3 9 Bengal 4 0 0 3 8 Uttar Pradesh 4 0 1 3 5 Bihar 5 0 4 0 1

GROUP D

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Chandigarh 5 3 2 0 19 Tamil Nadu 5 2 0 3 19 Railways 5 2 1 2 14 Saurashtra 5 1 2 2 11 Delhi 4 1 1 2 11 Chhattisgarh 4 0 0 4 8 Jharkhand 4 0 1 3 7 Assam 4 0 2 2 4

PLATE

Teams Matches Won Lost Drawn Points Goa 5 5 0 0 33 Nagaland 4 3 1 0 20 Mizoram 4 2 2 0 13 Sikkim 4 2 2 0 12 Manipur 4 1 3 0 6 Arunachal Pradesh 5 0 5 0 0

Updated till Mumbai vs Services