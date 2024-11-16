CONCACAF Nations League: Mexico coach Aguirre left bloodied by object thrown from crowd

A can thrown from the stands struck Mexico coach Javier Aguirre and left him bleeding after a 2-0 away loss to Honduras in the first leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal tie on Friday.

Aguirre was walking along the touchline to shake hands with counterpart Reinaldo Rueda after the match when he was hit on the top of his head by the can, with blood seeping from the wound.

“This is football, and there’s no point in mentioning the other stuff because I’m not one to complain,” Aguirre told reporters after the match at the General Francisco Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

ALSO READ | Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia

CONCACAF said it strongly condemned the incident.

“The security of the teams and fans is a priority for CONCACAF. These types of violent behaviours have no place in football,” the governing body added in a statement.

“The incident will now be referred to the CONCACAF Disciplinary Committee for further review and investigation.”

Aguirre took charge of Mexico’s national soccer team for a third time in July, replacing Jaime Lozano who was sacked after a disappointing Copa America group-stage exit.