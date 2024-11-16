 />
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Scotland stays in hunt for quarters with win over 10-man Croatia

The win keeps Scotland, which is at the bottom of the table, in contention for the quarterfinals.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 09:59 IST , GLASGOW - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
John McGinn celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Croatia.
John McGinn celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Croatia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

John McGinn celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Croatia. | Photo Credit: AP

Scotland’s John McGinn scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Croatia for its first Nations League victory in its penultimate Group A1 game at Hampden Park on Friday.

The win keeps Scotland, which is at the bottom of the table, in contention for the quarterfinals. Now level on four points with third-placed Poland, setting up a key match between the two on Monday.

Croatia remains on seven points behind Portugal, which clinched the top spot and moved to 13 with a 5-1 win over Poland. Croatia can guarantee a place in the quarters with a point at home to the Portuguese on Monday.

ALSO READ | Spain tops group with 2-1 win against Denmark

Croatia dominated the first half and will rue its missed chances before midfielder Petar Sucic was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 44th minute after barging into John Souttar.

Croatia captain Luka Modric was booked for arguing with the referee, meaning he will miss Monday’s game against Portugal.

McGinn had the Tartan Army roaring with his 86th-minute goal after Ben Doak, who was terrific in the second half, beat his man before launching a cross that goalkeeper Andrej Kramaric punched away only for McGinn to fire home the dramatic winner.

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Scotland /

Croatia

