IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more

When is the IPL 2025 auction happening, and where?

The IPL 2025 auction is set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking only the second time it will take place outside India — the previous auction in 2024 was conducted in Dubai. The two-day event will kick off at 12:30 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. IST) on November 24. Notably, the auction will coincide with the third and fourth days of the Australia vs India Test match in Perth.

How many players have registered for the IPL 2025 auction?

A total of 1574 players initially registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction, but that number has been trimmed down to 574 players, comprising 366 Indians, 208 overseas players and three players from associate nations.

Which players form the marquee set for the IPL 2025 auction?

Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

How many slots are up for grabs at the IPL 2025 auction?

204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. Rs 2 Crore is the highest reserve price with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket.

What’s the list of players retained by each team and the number of Right-to-match (RTM) options they have available?

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (uncapped)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (uncapped)

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (capped/uncapped)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Players retained: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 3 (capped/uncapped)

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 2 (capped/uncapped)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: None

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: None

Gujarat Titans

Players retained: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (capped)

Lucknow Super Giants

Players retained: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (capped)

Punjab Kings

Players retained: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 4 (capped)

How much money is left in purse of each team?

Mumbai Indians: Rs 55 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 110.5 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 73 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 41 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 55 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 69 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 83 crore

Gujarat Titans: Rs 69 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 51 crore