 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more

IPL auction 2025: Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 11:50 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The IPL mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25.
The IPL mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

The IPL mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

When is the IPL 2025 auction happening, and where?

The IPL 2025 auction is set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking only the second time it will take place outside India — the previous auction in 2024 was conducted in Dubai. The two-day event will kick off at 12:30 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. IST) on November 24. Notably, the auction will coincide with the third and fourth days of the Australia vs India Test match in Perth.

ALSO READ
IPL auction 2025 final players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown

How many players have registered for the IPL 2025 auction?

A total of 1574 players initially registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction, but that number has been trimmed down to 574 players, comprising 366 Indians, 208 overseas players and three players from associate nations.

Which players form the marquee set for the IPL 2025 auction?

Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

How many slots are up for grabs at the IPL 2025 auction?

204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. Rs 2 Crore is the highest reserve price with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket.

ALSO READ
IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the youngest player listed for mega auction?

What’s the list of players retained by each team and the number of Right-to-match (RTM) options they have available?

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (uncapped)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (uncapped)

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (capped/uncapped)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Players retained: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 3 (capped/uncapped)

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 2 (capped/uncapped)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: None

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: None

Gujarat Titans

Players retained: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (capped)

Lucknow Super Giants

Players retained: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 1 (capped)

Punjab Kings

Players retained: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: 4 (capped)

ALSO READ
IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the oldest player listed for mega auction?

How much money is left in purse of each team?

Mumbai Indians: Rs 55 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 110.5 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 73 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 45 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 41 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 55 crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 69 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 83 crore

Gujarat Titans: Rs 69 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 51 crore

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: PAK looks to level series against AUS in Sydney; Toss at 1PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA: Tilak walked the talk, says Suryakumar, unveiling future India star
    PTI
  4. IPL auction 2025: Full list of India internationals who have been included in uncapped category
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Shami removes Rajat Patidar, MP 233/5 vs Bengal; UP 446 all out vs Karnataka; Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction 2025: Full list of India internationals who have been included in uncapped category
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2025: Top five players who are missing from the pool
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the oldest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction 2025 final players list PDF download: Full list with price breakdown
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: PAK looks to level series against AUS in Sydney; Toss at 1PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA: Tilak walked the talk, says Suryakumar, unveiling future India star
    PTI
  4. IPL auction 2025: Full list of India internationals who have been included in uncapped category
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Round 5: Shami removes Rajat Patidar, MP 233/5 vs Bengal; UP 446 all out vs Karnataka; Mumbai beats Services by nine wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment