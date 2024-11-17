 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

R. Praggnanandhaa: I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign

After a shaky start and early defeats, R. Praggnanandhaa turned the tide with a pivotal victory against Wesley So which sparked a remarkable streak of wins.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 10:20 IST , Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

Mayank
R Praggnanandhaa makes a move against Arjun Erigaisi in the 9th round of the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz event.
R Praggnanandhaa makes a move against Arjun Erigaisi in the 9th round of the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz event. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

R Praggnanandhaa makes a move against Arjun Erigaisi in the 9th round of the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz event. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

If there’s one prodigy among a pool of exciting Indian chess talents who commands respect from top players around the globe, it’s undoubtedly R. Praggnanandhaa.

Perhaps his early exploits in the Grand Chess Tour and online championships — against elites Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana — have a role in putting him firmly on the global chess map.

Praggnanandhaa’s ability to trouble Carlsen in the past made him a key player to watch at the Tata Steel Chess India 2024. However, this time, Carlsen evaded defeat against him in both the rapid and blitz events.

Praggnanandhaa’s blitz campaign got off to a rocky start, beginning with an overambitious push against Vidit Gujrathi in a game he could have drawn but lost. The reverse rattled him, and subsequent defeats to Carlsen and S.L. Narayanan left him languishing at the bottom of the table.

ALSO READ | Praggnanandhaa recovers from early slump in Blitz, Erigaisi hands Carlsen only loss of tournament

“I was definitely unlucky in the first game against Vidit, but I had a part to play in it. I knew that I messed it up. I should have just taken a draw. Then I basically blundered a piece in one move,” said Praggnanandhaa during the post-match press conference.

“In the second game against Magnus, it just didn’t go my way at all from the beginning, and in the third one, I messed it up pretty badly (against Narayanan). After that, I was just trying to calm myself down, stop thinking about the results, and just wanted to have fun in the remaining games,” he added.

The turnaround began with a scrappy win against Wesley So, which Praggnanandhaa called “crucial.” That victory sparked a remarkable streak, during which he defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Vincent Keymer, Nihal Sarin, Daniil Dubov, and Arjun Erigaisi.

Reflecting on his surge, Praggnanandhaa said, “There were many interesting games. I was definitely lucky in the last six games. For example, in my game against Daniil, it should have been a draw, but I kept pushing and somehow won. This tournament is more about managing your time well, being sharp, and playing fast.”

Fan support in Kolkata

The Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium witnessed packed crowds throughout the event, reaffirming Kolkata’s love for chess. “The fan support is very important,” said Praggnanandhaa.

The audience here turns out in great numbers every day, and the auditorium is just full, with a lot of kids wanting to meet us after the games. It’s amazing to see such enthusiasm for chess, and it’s really good for the game,” he said while acknowledging the fans’ role.

A mixed bag in 2024

The 19-year-old’s year has seen mixed results this year. After reaching the World Cup final in 2023, becoming the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to achieve this feat, Praggnanandhaa’s form dipped in 2024. He finished fifth at the Candidates Tournament, missing out on qualifying for the World Championship match.

However, at the Budapest Olympiad, he performed admirably on Board 2 in the gold medal run of team India, but suffered a critical loss to Wesley in the penultimate round, marking the Indian team’s only defeat in the Open section.

“I definitely didn’t have a great year. There were tournaments where I played well, but the second half didn’t really go my way. Even in this tournament, I wouldn’t say my quality has been great. But today gives me confidence because I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 /

R. Pragnanandhaa /

Magnus Carlsen /

Wesley So /

Nihal Sarin /

Daniil Dubov /

Arjun Erigaisi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. R. Praggnanandhaa: I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign
    Mayank
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Dutch skipper Van Dijk praises Hungary for playing on after coach falls ill
    Reuters
  3. Tyson says ‘no regrets’ over loss for fighting ‘one last time’
    AFP
  4. WI vs ENG, 4th T20I: West Indies chases down 219 to beat England by five wickets
    AP
  5. Swiatek leads Poland comeback over Czechs to set up BJK Cup semifinal against Italy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. R. Praggnanandhaa: I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign
    Mayank
  2. Tata Steel Chess India 2024: Praggnanandhaa recovers from early slump in Blitz, Erigaisi hands Carlsen only loss of tournament
    Mayank
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Carlsen, Goryachkina dominate as they win rapid tournament with round to spare
    Mayank
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Carlsen overtakes Abdusattorov, Goryachkina maintains lead in women’s section on Day 2
    Mayank
  5. Paddy Upton: Gukesh’s self-awareness beyond his years, has same quality as Kallis
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. R. Praggnanandhaa: I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign
    Mayank
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Dutch skipper Van Dijk praises Hungary for playing on after coach falls ill
    Reuters
  3. Tyson says ‘no regrets’ over loss for fighting ‘one last time’
    AFP
  4. WI vs ENG, 4th T20I: West Indies chases down 219 to beat England by five wickets
    AP
  5. Swiatek leads Poland comeback over Czechs to set up BJK Cup semifinal against Italy
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment