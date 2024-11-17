R. Praggnanandhaa: I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign

If there’s one prodigy among a pool of exciting Indian chess talents who commands respect from top players around the globe, it’s undoubtedly R. Praggnanandhaa.

Perhaps his early exploits in the Grand Chess Tour and online championships — against elites Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana — have a role in putting him firmly on the global chess map.

Praggnanandhaa’s ability to trouble Carlsen in the past made him a key player to watch at the Tata Steel Chess India 2024. However, this time, Carlsen evaded defeat against him in both the rapid and blitz events.

Praggnanandhaa’s blitz campaign got off to a rocky start, beginning with an overambitious push against Vidit Gujrathi in a game he could have drawn but lost. The reverse rattled him, and subsequent defeats to Carlsen and S.L. Narayanan left him languishing at the bottom of the table.

“I was definitely unlucky in the first game against Vidit, but I had a part to play in it. I knew that I messed it up. I should have just taken a draw. Then I basically blundered a piece in one move,” said Praggnanandhaa during the post-match press conference.

“In the second game against Magnus, it just didn’t go my way at all from the beginning, and in the third one, I messed it up pretty badly (against Narayanan). After that, I was just trying to calm myself down, stop thinking about the results, and just wanted to have fun in the remaining games,” he added.

The turnaround began with a scrappy win against Wesley So, which Praggnanandhaa called “crucial.” That victory sparked a remarkable streak, during which he defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Vincent Keymer, Nihal Sarin, Daniil Dubov, and Arjun Erigaisi.

Reflecting on his surge, Praggnanandhaa said, “There were many interesting games. I was definitely lucky in the last six games. For example, in my game against Daniil, it should have been a draw, but I kept pushing and somehow won. This tournament is more about managing your time well, being sharp, and playing fast.”

Fan support in Kolkata

The Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium witnessed packed crowds throughout the event, reaffirming Kolkata’s love for chess. “The fan support is very important,” said Praggnanandhaa.

The audience here turns out in great numbers every day, and the auditorium is just full, with a lot of kids wanting to meet us after the games. It’s amazing to see such enthusiasm for chess, and it’s really good for the game,” he said while acknowledging the fans’ role.

A mixed bag in 2024

The 19-year-old’s year has seen mixed results this year. After reaching the World Cup final in 2023, becoming the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to achieve this feat, Praggnanandhaa’s form dipped in 2024. He finished fifth at the Candidates Tournament, missing out on qualifying for the World Championship match.

However, at the Budapest Olympiad, he performed admirably on Board 2 in the gold medal run of team India, but suffered a critical loss to Wesley in the penultimate round, marking the Indian team’s only defeat in the Open section.

“I definitely didn’t have a great year. There were tournaments where I played well, but the second half didn’t really go my way. Even in this tournament, I wouldn’t say my quality has been great. But today gives me confidence because I’m not someone who wins six in a row often, so it’s definitely a good sign,” he said.