India vs Australia: Go hard at Virat Kohli, says Glenn McGrath ahead of Perth Test

Former Australia international Glenn McGrath urged the side to target India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli during the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy which gets underway in Perth on November 22.

“If they go hard at him, if he gets in the fight with emotions, there’s a bit of chat out there, who knows he might sort of lift,” McGrath said on show with Fox Cricket.

Kohli averages over 54 in Tests in Australia but his returns in the format have dwindled in the recent years. He averages just 31.68 in the 34 matches he has played since 2020. The 36-year-old has scored just two centuries during this period. In the six matches he’s played in 2024, Kohli has averaged a mere 22.72.

“But I think he’s probably under pressure a little bit, and if he has a couple of low scores to start with, he could really feel it. I think he’s quite an emotional player. When he’s up, he’s up, and when he’s down, he sort of struggles a little bit,” McGrath added.

India has won its previous two outings Down Under but heads to the crucial series this year on the back of a 0-3 home series reverse at the hands of New Zealand. The result has put India’s place in the World Test Championship in jeopardy.

McGrath advised Australia to capitalise on the pressure India would be facing during the series. “Without a doubt, especially after coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, you’ve got plenty of ammunition to back yourself up. So, put the pressure on them and see if they’re up for it,” he said.