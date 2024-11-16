India vs Australia: Shubman Gill ruled out of Perth Test due to finger injury — Reports

Shubman Gill suffered a finger injury during India’s match simulation in Perth on Saturday and has reportedly been ruled out of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia, starting on November 22.

However, there has been no official statement from the team.

According to multiple reports, Gill took a knock on his finger while fielding in the slip cordon on the second day of the intra-squad match between India and India A.

The injury adds to the visiting team’s woes which saw K.L. Rahul get hit on the elbow by pacer Mukesh Kumar earlier in the contest. There was no information on the extent of the injury from the team.

Rahul and Gill’s absence from the first Test could dent India’s batting which is already expected to be without captain Rohit Sharma.