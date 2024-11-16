 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Five-star Johnson helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan

Pakistan was reeling at 44-4 at one stage after losing Mohammad Rizwan for 16 and Salman Agha for a first-ball duck as Johnson ripped through the top order with three wickets.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 18:35 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Spencer Johnson appeals for the wicket of Pakistan’s Irfan Khan.
Australia’s Spencer Johnson appeals for the wicket of Pakistan’s Irfan Khan. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
infoIcon

Australia’s Spencer Johnson appeals for the wicket of Pakistan’s Irfan Khan. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Australia seamer Spencer Johnson claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket as the host beat Pakistan by 13 runs in the second Twenty20 International on Saturday to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

Chasing 148 to win, Pakistan made a sluggish start and was reeling at 44-4 at one stage after losing Mohammad Rizwan for 16 and Salman Agha for a first-ball duck as Johnson ripped through the top order with three wickets.

Usman Khan hit his first half-century after being dropped by Matthew Short but fell for a defiant 52 as Johnson struck again in his final spell.

Johnson then removed Abbas Afridi for four to finish with 5-26 before Irfan Khan launched another counter-attack with an unbeaten 37 but he could not take the tourist over the line despite only 16 required from the final over.

Pakistan was dismissed for 134 when Haris Rauf was run out.

READ: IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak steal show as India demolishes South Africa to seal series

They had recovered from an early onslaught by Australia’s opening batters to restrict the host to 147-9 despite several dropped catches as Rauf claimed 4-22 and Abbas Afridi bagged 3-17.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Short hit five boundaries and three sixes between them in the first 15 balls of the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground as Australia reached 50 runs in only 3.1 overs after electing to bat first.

Pakistan hit back through Rauf, who had Fraser-McGurk caught for 20 while he attempted a cross-batted hit and then got rid of skipper Josh Inglis for a duck two deliveries later thanks to a diving catch by Sufiyan Muqeem.

Short missed a slower one from Abbas Afridi to fall for 32 and Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Muqeem for 14 after he had twice survived due to some sloppy catching by Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi.

ALSO READ: ICC begins Trophy Tour for Champions Trophy in Pakistan, POK cities dropped

Glenn Maxwell shook off a top-edge that rattled his helmet grill and looked to accelerate but he holed out against Muqeem for 21 to leave Australia in a bit of trouble at 95-5.

Another dropped catch, this time by Babar Azam, handed the dangerous Tim David a lifeline and he carted Rauf for two fours in the 15th over before becoming the seamer’s third victim.

Rauf then castled Xavier Bartlett for his 107th T20I wicket to join Shadab Khan atop Pakistan’s all-time list.

Pakistan won the preceding one-day international series 2-1 before a 29-run defeat in the rain-shortened T20 series opener.

The third and final match takes place in Hobart on Monday.

Related Topics

Australia /

Pakistan /

Spencer Johnson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tata Steel Chess India 2024: Praggnanandhaa recovers from early slump in Blitz, hands Carlsen only loss of tournament
    Mayank
  2. PKL 2024 Live Updates: Bengal Warriorz take on Tamil Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi clashes against Bengaluru Bulls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 16: Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: I enjoy the pressure that comes with captaincy, says Delhi skipper Badoni
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Five-star Johnson helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: I enjoy the pressure that comes with captaincy, says Delhi skipper Badoni
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Five-star Johnson helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahbaz picks four as Bengal beats Madhya Pradesh by 11 runs in a thriller
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala’s Sachin Baby rues overs lost to smog after draw against Haryana
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma’s twin T20I centuries should be turning point of his career, says childhood coach Salam Bayash
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tata Steel Chess India 2024: Praggnanandhaa recovers from early slump in Blitz, hands Carlsen only loss of tournament
    Mayank
  2. PKL 2024 Live Updates: Bengal Warriorz take on Tamil Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi clashes against Bengaluru Bulls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 16: Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: I enjoy the pressure that comes with captaincy, says Delhi skipper Badoni
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Five-star Johnson helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment