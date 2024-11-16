Indian sports wrap, November 16: Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT

GOLF

Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT

Hitaashee Bakshi added a 2-under 70 to her first-round card of 67 to double her three-shot lead to six with one more round to go in the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Vikarabad on Saturday.

Winner of two titles this season, Hitaashee is six shots clear of Nayanika Sanga (71-72) and Vidhatri Urs (70-73), the only player to have won three times this year. Nayanika and Vidhatri are at one-under 143 each.

Hitaashee, leader on the Hero WPGT Order of Merit, will become the second three-time winner in 2024, if she holds on for a win.

Three players, Ananya Garg (76-71), Shweta Mansingh (72-75) and Sneha Singh (70-77), are tied for fourth place at 3-over 147.

Hitaashee, who is due to play in the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage next month, opened with five pars and then landed back-to-back birdies on the sixth and the seventh.

She birdied 12th but dropped a shot on the 13th and then against dropped a shot on the Par-5 16th before picking a birdie on the closing 18th for a day’s card of 70, which equalled the best score of the day alongside Yaalisai Verma.

Nayanika had an incredible six birdies, six bogeys and six pars.

She did not have a single par in her first seven holes, which included four birdies and two bogeys.

She seemed to be making good progress at 3-under through 12 holes, but then dropped three bogeys in the last six holes, including two in the last two holes.

Vidhatri had three birdies, one bogey and a triple bogey on Par-4 11th, which ruined her card.

Shweta Mansingh had four birdies, three bogeys and two doubles in her 75.

Amandeep Drall (74-74) is sole seventh at 4-over 148, while Yaalisai Verma (79-70) and Khushi Khanijau (71-78) are tied eighth at 5-over 149.

Rhea Purvi Saravanan (76-75) rounded off the top ten.

- PTI

Sachin Baisoya edges out Rashid in playoff to bag Jaipur Open

Sachin Baisoya edged out Rashid Khan in a thrilling playoff to clinch the Rs 1 crore Jaipur Open in Jaipur on Saturday.

Both the Delhi-based professionals, Baisoya (65-65-64-64) and Rashid (64-68-61-65) ended the regulation 72 holes at the Rambagh Golf Club with identical 22-under 258 before locking horns in a titanic playoff that lasted an astonishing five extra holes.

The 29-year-old Baisoya sealed the deal with a three-feet birdie conversion following an extraordinary tee shot on the Par-3 second hole.

Baisoya, involved in his first ever playoff, lifted his third career title that earned him a cheque of INR 15 lakh and it also pushed him up from sixth to fifth place in the PGTI Ranking.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (67), Hyderabad’s Milind Soni (69) and Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul (70) took tied third place at 16-under 264.

- PTI

OTHER SPORTS

Indian squad announced for Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition

Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) has announced a 16-member squad for the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, scheduled to be held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi from November 18 to 22.

The team includes eight athletes each for Bocce and Bowling, supported by eight coaches.

The Men’s Bocce squad comprises Kabir Pritam Baruah, Ebenezer David, Wilfred Dsouza, and Devansh Agarwal, coached by P. Arun and S. Anandan. The Women’s Bocce team includes Priyanka, Manjula, Purnima Madan, and G. Subhashini, guided by Mamta and Pushpa Tripathi.

The Women’s Bowling team features Neha Singh, Simran Pujara, Shraddha Patel, and Susri Sangeeta Nayak, with coaches Shafali Gupta and Anupama Singh. Representing the Men’s Bowling team are: Ibhanan Sahu, Ankit, Prakash Veghela, and Nirupam Dey, coached by Akshat Sharma and Ileshbhai Raval.

The competition, a first of its kind in India, will focus on athletes aged 22 and above with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). Over 100 athletes from 12 countries across East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and Asia Pacific will participate.

- PTI

TENNIS

ITF: Svrcina too good for Karan Singh in semifinals

Second seed and champion of the last tournament Dalibor Svrcina proved too strong for Karan Singh as he cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 victory in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Complex on Saturday.

In the final, the Czech will play top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan.

In the doubles final, second seeds S.D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur beat Adhithya Ganesan and Aryan Shah 6-4, 4-6, [10-7].

The champion team won 25 ATP points and $1395, while the runners-up collected 16 points and $810.

It was the 13th career doubles title for Prajwal. It was the fourth doubles title for Adil, and the third with Prajwal.

The results: Singles (semifinals): Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) bt Bogdan Bobrov 6-2, 6-1; Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Karan Singh 6-4, 6-0. Doubles (final): S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Adhithya Ganesan (USA) & Aryan Shah 6-4, 4-6, [10-7].

- Team Sportstar

POLO

Field Marshal Cariappa Cup: Ultimate Risala beats Stallions 4-3 in final

Raghav Raj Singh scored three goals in guiding Ultimate Risala to a 4-3 victory over Stallions in the final of the Field Marshal Cariappa Cup polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Saturday.

Nine teams competed in the tournament.

The final of the Umaid Bhawan Palace Sir Pratap Singh Cup will be played on Sunday at the Jaipur Polo ground here from 3.30 p.m.

The results (final): Ultimate Risala 4 (Raghav Raj Singh 3, V.S. Kahlon) bt Stallions 3 (A.R.S Warraich, Karamat Ali Khan, Omkar Dalvi).

- Team Sportstar

HANDBALL

SAI to conduct selection trials for Asian women’s handball championship

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct the selection trials to choose the national team for the 20th Asian women’s handball championship at the SAI Centre in Gandhinagar on November 21 and 22.

Players who have competed in the national championships, even at the junior level, and international events, would be eligible.

The Asian championship is scheduled to be held in Delhi from December 3 to 10. The top four teams from the championship will qualify for the 27th World handball championship to be staged in Germany and the Netherlands next year.

The interested players would have to make their own arrangements for travel and stay and are expected to report at 8 a.m. in their sports kit. The trials would be recorded on video, but the decision of the selection committee would be final.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BADMINTON

Maharashtra state open: Top seed Tanay in semis; upsets galore in women’s category

Top seed Tanay Mehendale fought back gallantly to beat Mishil Shah to enter the men’s semifinals of the Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mehendale won 17-15, 15-11. The second seed Shvetank Karnik prevailed over Piyush Kamble 15-11, 15-10 to enter the last eight.

But in the women’s section, the top four seeds failed to advance to the next round.

The number one seed Shivani Herlekar went down fighting to unseeded Anushka Bhise 29-30 in 17 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals.

Later, in the quarterfinals, Shravni Patil defeated second seed Shraddha Hakke 15-9, 15-8, while third seed Manasvi Vaidya suffered a 13-15, 2-15 defeat at the hands of unseeded Devanshi Shinde.

Prisha Shah produced a strong performance as she rallied from losing the first game against fourth seed Netra Jhalani to win 8-15, 15-7, 15-2 and seal a semifinal spot.

Results: Women’s Singles (Quarterfinals): Prisha Shah beat 4-Netra Jhalani 8-15, 15-7, 15-2; Anushka Bhise beat Arya Phalane 15-13, 15-4; Shravni Patil beat 2-Shraddha Hakke 15-9, 15-8; Devanshi Shinde beat 3-Manasvi Vaidya 15-13, 15-2. Men’s singles (Quarterfinals): 2-Shvetank Karnik beat Piyush Kamble 15-11, 15-10; 4-Soham Phatak beat Tanay Joshi 15-11, 15-8; Harshit Mahimkar beat 3-Yash Tiwari 15-7, 15-5; 1-Tanay Mehendale beat Mishil Shah 17-15, 15-11.

- PTI