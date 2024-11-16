 />
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami picks seven wickets, bowls 44 overs in comeback game after injury

Under the watchful eyes of physio Nitin Patel and selector Ajay Ratra, Shami mostly bowled in shorter spells of three-four overs. His lengthiest spell was of six overs on the first day.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 20:09 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Even though Mohammad Shami travelling to Australia to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy looks a remote possibility at present, the speedster may be inclined to get some more match-practice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy later this month.
Even though Mohammad Shami travelling to Australia to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy looks a remote possibility at present, the speedster may be inclined to get some more match-practice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy later this month. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Even though Mohammad Shami travelling to Australia to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy looks a remote possibility at present, the speedster may be inclined to get some more match-practice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy later this month. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohammed Shami’s performance on his much-anticipated return after a year may have pleased Indian cricket lovers, but the pace ace may need some more time to get on top of his game.

The way Shami performed in the Ranji Trophy match at the Holkar Stadium here and contributed in both ball and bat in Bengal’s thrilling 11-run win over Madhya Pradesh is commendable.

While testing his body and mind over four days, Shami captured seven wickets in about 44 overs he bowled and played a crucial knock of 37 runs.

As far as his bowling is concerned, Shami got over his self-doubts on day one and grew in confidence on day two. He tried out a few things on day three and pushed himself when needed on day four.

Among his seven wickets, the 34-year-old claimed three proper batters and four tail-enders.

Under the watchful eyes of physio Nitin Patel and selector Ajay Ratra, Shami – who went through a surgery for achilles tendon and later had a swollen knee during rehab – mostly bowled in shorter spells of three-four overs. His lengthiest spell was of six overs on the first day. Some of his spells were followed by a short break, possibly to take precautionary measures.

Multiple experts present at the venue assessed that Shami would have bowled within the 130-135kmph range. It was impressive considering that it was his comeback match.

Shami’s involvement in the match was noteworthy. The way he spent time on the field, shone the ball for fellow young bowlers and guided them through the match, took selfies with the spectators who gathered on all four days to see him in action was remarkable.

“Shami performed really well. He did not look like he was returning after a year. Rarely did he come out while we fielded and contributed with bat and ball,” said Bengal coach L.R. Shukla.

Even though Shami travelling to Australia to take part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy looks a remote possibility at present, the speedster may be inclined to get some more match-practice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting on November 23, to return to his peak.

