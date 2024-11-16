 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: I enjoy the pressure that comes with captaincy, says Delhi skipper Badoni

Having just replaced Himmat Singh as captain, Badoni also moved up to No. 4 in the batting order for this game.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 18:53 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Ayush Badoni slammed a double ton to give Delhi the first-innings honours in a drawn clash against Jharkhand.
Ayush Badoni slammed a double ton to give Delhi the first-innings honours in a drawn clash against Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Ayush Badoni slammed a double ton to give Delhi the first-innings honours in a drawn clash against Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

A sense of unfinished business was apparent as Ayush Badoni, unbeaten on 116, walked into the dressing room at the end of day three of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy tie against Jharkhand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. On Saturday afternoon, after hitting a double ton to give the host the first-innings honours in a drawn clash, Delhi’s newest captain was beaming as he engaged in a post-match chat with a group of reporters.

“It is a very good start. When I became captain, I wanted to play a knock that wins the match. That is what I did,” Badoni said shortly after being adjudged the Player of the Match for his career-best effort of 205 not out. “There is a bit of pressure that comes with the captaincy, but I enjoy it.”

Having just replaced Himmat Singh as captain, Badoni also moved up to No. 4 in the batting order for this game. It paid off as the 24-year-old exerted his influence on the contest right from the outset of his innings. “It was my decision to bat at No. 4. I have two hundreds previously at this position. I will try to bat at 3 or 4 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too.”

Report | Badoni double ton helps Delhi secure lead in draw against Jharkhand

While the focus of many domestic players will shift to next week’s IPL mega auction, Badoni has the comfort of knowing he has been retained by Lucknow Super Giants. It is a franchise that has played a significant role in his rise, even sending him on a training camp to Australia last year to work with coach Justin Langer.

“The wickets in Perth are very different to what we have in India. Playing there gave me good exposure. Langer also taught me a lot about when to show my aggression and when to control it while batting. He was speaking to me about my batting for all formats. He also changed a few things in my batting grip. Those things are helping a lot,” he explained.

Badoni’s proficiency as an off-spinner is also growing. With nine scalps in just three games, he is, in fact, Delhi’s leading wicket-taker this season. He credits Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh, a former India off-spinner, for the returns.

“Sarandeep sir was also an off-spinner. I have worked a lot with him. After the IPL, I felt I should be more of an all-rounder. I bowled in the Delhi Premier League too. Sarandeep sir also said my bowling will be a good addition to the team. So I am taking it seriously,” Badoni said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ayush Badoni /

Delhi /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: I enjoy the pressure that comes with captaincy, says Delhi skipper Badoni
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. PKL 2024 Live Updates: Bengal Warriorz take on Tamil Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi clashes against Bengaluru Bulls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 16: Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT
    Team Sportstar
  4. Five-star Johnson helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahbaz picks four as Bengal beats Madhya Pradesh by 11 runs in a thriller
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: I enjoy the pressure that comes with captaincy, says Delhi skipper Badoni
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Five-star Johnson helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahbaz picks four as Bengal beats Madhya Pradesh by 11 runs in a thriller
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala’s Sachin Baby rues overs lost to smog after draw against Haryana
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma’s twin T20I centuries should be turning point of his career, says childhood coach Salam Bayash
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: I enjoy the pressure that comes with captaincy, says Delhi skipper Badoni
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. PKL 2024 Live Updates: Bengal Warriorz take on Tamil Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi clashes against Bengaluru Bulls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 16: Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT
    Team Sportstar
  4. Five-star Johnson helps Australia clinch T20 series with Pakistan
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shahbaz picks four as Bengal beats Madhya Pradesh by 11 runs in a thriller
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment