PKL 2024 Live Updates: Bengal Warriorz take on Tamil Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi clashes against Bengaluru Bulls

November 16, 2024 19:28

Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record

Bengal Warriorz have faced Tamil Thalaivas 14 times in the history of PKL.

With 10 wins against Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriorz are ahead in the head-to-head record. Tamil Thalaivas have won 3 times while 1 match ended in a tie.

The previous contest between Bengal Warriorz and Tamil Thalaivas ended in favour of the latter. They won 74-37 in Season 10.

After 9 matches, Bengal Warriorz are ninth on the PKL Season 11 points table. They have won 3, lost 4 and tied twice, amassing 23 points so far.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are 10th after winning 3 matches, losing 5 and playing out a tie. They have a total of 22 points.