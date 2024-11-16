PKL 2024 Live Updates: Bengal Warriorz take on Tamil Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi clashes against Bengaluru Bulls

- November 16, 2024 19:28Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record
Bengal Warriorz have faced Tamil Thalaivas 14 times in the history of PKL.
With 10 wins against Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriorz are ahead in the head-to-head record. Tamil Thalaivas have won 3 times while 1 match ended in a tie.
The previous contest between Bengal Warriorz and Tamil Thalaivas ended in favour of the latter. They won 74-37 in Season 10.
After 9 matches, Bengal Warriorz are ninth on the PKL Season 11 points table. They have won 3, lost 4 and tied twice, amassing 23 points so far.
On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are 10th after winning 3 matches, losing 5 and playing out a tie. They have a total of 22 points.
- November 16, 2024 19:27Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide
Bengal Warriorz head into this encounter on the back of a defeat against Patna Pirates on November 15. They lost the match 31-52 and it was their fourth loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Tamil Thalaivas also lost their last match against U Mumba by a 32-35 scoreline on November 14.
- November 16, 2024 19:06A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS
Here’s a look at the standings before today’s fixtures. All teams involved today need victories to steady their campaigns. Mid table sides Bengal Warriorz and Dabang Delhi have plenty of chinks to straighten while things are looking hopeless for Bengaluru Bulls. Tamil Thalaivas, after a solid start to the season, have fallen off the radar. Can a weak Warriorz side be the perfect punching bag to help revitalise their campaign?
- November 16, 2024 18:46Welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League
Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 16, 2024. Bengal Warriorz take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game; Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls is up next. Stay tuned for previews, stats, the starting 7 and much more.
