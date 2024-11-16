Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka settles for a draw against Uttar Pradesh after securing first innings lead

Though rain had foiled Karnataka’s bid to grab crucial points in its first two matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, it had only itself to blame when it escaped with a draw, and three points, following a timid batting display against Uttar Pradesh at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Pursuing 261 in 64 overs, openers Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarwal began the chase with intent, adding 77 runs in quick time. Mayank was the aggressor, and went down swinging, stepping out and lobbing one straight to mid-on while pulling the ball from wide outside off.

The skipper’s departure seemed to stall Karnataka’s momentum as Jose and R. Smaran went into a shell while left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar troubled the duo from one end by using the rough outside the right-hander’s leg-stump.

With Karnataka still primed to overhaul the target, the hosts were ambling around the field, often calling upon the physio as the clock ticked away. But after Smaran sent Jose back from halfway down the pitch, resulting in the latter being run out at the non-striker’s end, there was a spring in their step.

Smaran drove uppishly and Abhishek Goswami pulled off a stunner at cover to embolden UP. When Krishnan Shrijith and Shreyas Gopal fell in quick succession after the tea break, Karnataka was staring down the barrel.

Also read | Kerala’s Sachin Baby rues overs lost to smog after draw against Haryana

Manish Pandey and Abhinav Manohar had to curb their natural instincts to salvage a draw, fending the ball with their pads before striking some lusty blows to see off the day.

Earlier, UP built on its lead through a 45-ball fifty by Saurabh, who played with freedom on a pitch that turned increasingly in the spinners’ favour.

But most of Karnataka’s batters couldn’t follow his lead, and the light, which promptly faded at 4.30 p.m. on all four days, didn’t help the visitors.