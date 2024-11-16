 />
Shahrukh Khan: Gujarat Titans gives an immense feeling of home that I haven’t found anywhere else

Shahrukh, who was retained for Rs. 4 crore by GT ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, said he enjoys great camaraderie with head coach Ashish Nehra and is valued in the franchise.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 22:21 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
FILE PHOTO: Shahrukh Khan feels at home in the Gujarat Titans jersey, an immense feeling he hasn’t found anywhere else. 
FILE PHOTO: Shahrukh Khan feels at home in the Gujarat Titans jersey, an immense feeling he hasn’t found anywhere else.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Shahrukh Khan feels at home in the Gujarat Titans jersey, an immense feeling he hasn’t found anywhere else.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Shahrukh Khan feels at home in the Gujarat Titans jersey, an immense feeling he hasn’t found anywhere else. His camaraderie with the head coach Ashish Nehra and how smoothly GT machinery works makes the franchise the best place to be for the Tamil Nadu cricketer.

“A lot of people have said about GT that it is a really good place to play cricket and I got to experience it last year. The feeling of home that they give is immense. Honestly, I haven’t found it anywhere else,” Shahrukh told Sportstar after Tamil Nadu’s victory over Railways in a Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.

“Everybody knows what sort of a character Nehra is. He has a big heart and he is compassionate about the players and around the set-up. That was the reason behind sticking with GT because of the trust that they showed in me,” Shahrukh, who was retained for Rs. 4 crore, said.

The power-hitter was asked to bat up the order unexpectedly at the Narendra Modi stadium a couple of times. A half-century from his blade was the result.

Shahrukh was given the opener’s hat by coach Lakshmipathy Balaji against Railways as some of the regulars were not available. The 29-year-old went on to slam a 114-ball 86.

Report | Sonu, Ajith Ram bowl Tamil Nadu to innings win over Railways

“The idea was Bala anna’s (Balaji). He asked me to go and take on the fast bowlers. I like the ball coming fast because I’m good against the pacers. So, it was his idea completely. Nobody expected it... I don’t know what he saw, but whatever he saw clicked for us in this match.”

Shahrukh’s first IPL half-century came in April 2024 (58 off 30 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru) when he was given a chance at No. 4 by GT.

“GT made me bat up the order against RCB. I wasn’t sure about it. I knew that I could bat up the order but I really wasn’t ready to go at No. 4 and play.

“But when they sent me, it was a new role and I understood they valued me. They know what sort of a person I am… So, it is better to stick to the team.”

