 />
I-League 2024-25: Rajasthan United parts ways with former Premier League forward Saido Berahino

Berahino, who has played for sides like Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in the English top-flight, joined the Indian club earlier this year ahead of the 2024-25 I-League season.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 21:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Rajdeep Saha
Saido Berahino during a training session.
Saido Berahino during a training session. | Photo Credit: Rajasthan United FC@Instgram
infoIcon

Saido Berahino during a training session. | Photo Credit: Rajasthan United FC@Instgram

I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC has parted ways with former Premier League forward Saido Berahino.

“He got injured in an accident, and he has already left. We mutually terminated the contract,” Kamal Saroha, Director of Football at the club, told Sportstar.



Burundi-based media outlets reported on the injury sustained and said it would keep the player out of the country’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi and Senegal.

Replacing the Burundi striker, Rajasthan United has secured the services of Lucas Rodriguez, a Uruguayan forward from CA Cerro, a club plying its trade in the country’s top tier.

The 21-year-old had 15 appearances for the Montevideo-based club and scored once. His only goal came on April 19 in a league match against Racing Club, when he came off the bench and earned a draw for his side.

Rajasthan United FC is scheduled to play its first match of the season away at Srinagar against Real Kashmir FC on November 24.

