I-League 2024-25: Rajasthan United parts ways with former Premier League forward Saido Berahino

I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC has parted ways with former Premier League forward Saido Berahino.

“He got injured in an accident, and he has already left. We mutually terminated the contract,” Kamal Saroha, Director of Football at the club, told Sportstar.

Berahino, who has played for sides like Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in the English top-flight, joined the Indian club earlier this year ahead of the 2024-25 I-League season.

Burundi-based media outlets reported on the injury sustained and said it would keep the player out of the country’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi and Senegal.

Replacing the Burundi striker, Rajasthan United has secured the services of Lucas Rodriguez, a Uruguayan forward from CA Cerro, a club plying its trade in the country’s top tier.

The 21-year-old had 15 appearances for the Montevideo-based club and scored once. His only goal came on April 19 in a league match against Racing Club, when he came off the bench and earned a draw for his side.

Rajasthan United FC is scheduled to play its first match of the season away at Srinagar against Real Kashmir FC on November 24.