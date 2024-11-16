 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha thumps Haryana 5-1 to win title, UP bags bronze

For Haryana, it was its second successive defeat in the summit clash, having lost to Punjab last time. 

Published : Nov 16, 2024 21:28 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
The Odisha team after winning the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
The Odisha team after winning the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

The Odisha team after winning the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

Odisha hammered two-time champion Haryana 5-1, courtesy of a hat-trick by Shilanand Lakra, in the final of the Hockey India-14th Senior National championship at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday for its maiden gold medal. 

For Haryana, it was its second successive defeat in the summit clash, having lost to Punjab last time. 

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh beat Manipur 2-1 to bag the bronze medal.  

Touted to be a close contest, Odisha, however, blew away a team that had in its ranks both experience and youth in equal measure. In the end, it was the speed allied with supreme skills that enabled Odisha to script a triumph of such a margin.  

It was in the second quarter that Haryana—trailing 0-1—showed what it is capable of. Haryana exerted immense pressure on Odisha by attacking exceedingly well but without much success.

ALSO READ: Asian Champions Trophy: India women assured of semifinal spot after 3-0 win against China

Odisha’s defenders especially the rushers Kerobin Lakra and Amit Kumar Topno along with goalkeeper Sahil Kumar Nayak showed great alacrity by disrupting the penalty corners of Haryana which had 10 in total. 

Coming back from knee surgery to find a place in the Indian team, Shilanand showed his striking skills and speed. It was his three goals in the fourth and final quarter that took the match away from Haryana. His fourth goal was a delight. From the half-line, Shilanand stole the ball from Prabhjot Singh to make a fantastic run and produce a reverse flick into the net.

Odisha’s head coach Bijay Kumar Lakra praised the team’s fitness. “Today’s hockey is all about fitness. We will not leave a single player. We will run and block anyone who tries to run.” Bijay further spoke about Sundargarh district’s contribution to Odisha hockey. “Sundargarh has more than a dozen artificial pitches and most players in our team now are from Sundargarh.” 

Uttar Pradesh edged Manipur 2-1 to bag the bronze medal, with skipper Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal among the goals.

The results:
Final: Odisha 5 (Rajat Akash Tirkey 11, Pratap Lakra 39, Shilanand Lakra 48, 57, 60) bt Haryana 1 (Joginder Singh 55). 
Third place: UP 2 (Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 6, Rajkumar Pal 54) bt Manipur 1 (Moriganthem Rabichandra Singh 43). 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Score: Pardeep Narwal’s fitness in focus as Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi; Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha thumps Haryana 5-1 to win title, UP bags bronze
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Tata Steel Chess India 2024: Praggnanandhaa recovers from early slump in Blitz, Erigaisi hands Carlsen only loss of tournament
    Mayank
  4. Bagnaia wins Solidarity GP sprint to stay in hunt for third MotoGP title
    Reuters
  5. Asian Champions Trophy: India women assured of semifinal spot after 3-0 win against China
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha thumps Haryana 5-1 to win title, UP bags bronze
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Asian Champions Trophy: India women assured of semifinal spot after 3-0 win against China
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Haryana edges past Uttar Pradesh to take on Odisha in final
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. India men’s coach Craig Fulton suggests promotion-relegation in Nationals for better competition
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha beats Manipur to book final berth, to face Haryana in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Live Score: Pardeep Narwal’s fitness in focus as Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi; Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  2. Men’s Senior Hockey Nationals: Odisha thumps Haryana 5-1 to win title, UP bags bronze
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Tata Steel Chess India 2024: Praggnanandhaa recovers from early slump in Blitz, Erigaisi hands Carlsen only loss of tournament
    Mayank
  4. Bagnaia wins Solidarity GP sprint to stay in hunt for third MotoGP title
    Reuters
  5. Asian Champions Trophy: India women assured of semifinal spot after 3-0 win against China
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment