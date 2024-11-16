More injuries hit Belgium before last Nations League outing

Belgium has been hit by further injuries and must do without top scorer Romelu Lukaku and key midfielder Amadou Onana for its last Nations League group game against Israel in neutral Budapest on Sunday.

Maxim De Cuyper, Romeo Lavia and Arthur Theate also miss the Group A2 match, Belgian officials said without explaining the nature of the injuries.

Belgium had already been hit by injury withdrawals before Thursday’s 0-1 home loss to Italy, which eliminated them from the running for the quarterfinals.

Captain Kevin De Bruyne had previously requested to be left out of the squad for the two remaining Nations League matches and injury meant Sebastiaan Bornauw, Koni De Winter, Jeremy Doku and Youri Tielemans were also left out of the selection.

Uncapped Coventry City striker Norman Bassette was called up as cover.