 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kosovo FA says it warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans

The game in Bucharest was abandoned in stoppage time after the visiting players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from the home fans.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 23:27 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Players scuffle during the UEFA Nations League match between Romania and Kosovo at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest.
Players scuffle during the UEFA Nations League match between Romania and Kosovo at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre
infoIcon

Players scuffle during the UEFA Nations League match between Romania and Kosovo at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre

The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) said it had repeatedly warned European football’s governing body UEFA about potential provocation from Romania fans ahead of Friday’s Nations League match, which was abandoned when Kosovo’s players walked off.

The game in Bucharest was abandoned in stoppage time after the visiting players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from the home fans.

The match was initially suspended before being abandoned when the Kosovo team refused to return to the pitch. UEFA had said it would communicate “further information in due course”.

“Cries such as ‘Kosovo is Serbia’ and ‘Serbia, Serbia’, whistling during the singing of the national anthem of Kosovo, throwing hard objects ... and other offensive and provocative actions were present throughout the match, creating an unacceptable atmosphere not safe for our players,” the FFK said in a statement.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 910th goal of his career for Portugal vs Poland in UEFA Nations League 

“FFK had warned the relevant UEFA bodies more than twice in writing about the possibility of such actions, once a few days before the match and then a few minutes before it started.

“Despite these warnings, the Romanian fans continued with irresponsible and discriminatory behaviour, forcing the Kosovo national team to leave the field due to the lack of safety and dignity.”

The FFK also alleged that a Romania official “threatened and assaulted” a Kosovo player in the corridors of the stadium.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia

“For all these serious violations, FFK has immediately reported the incidents to the match delegate and has started preparing a full complaint with facts and evidence that will be submitted to UEFA’s disciplinary bodies,” it added.

Reuters has contacted UEFA for comment.

The Romanian Football Federation was fined by UEFA last year over pro-Serbia chanting and the display of a banner reading “Kosovo is Serbia” by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier between the countries at the National Arena.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has been recognised by more than 100 countries, but not Romania.

Related Topics

Romania /

Kosovo /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dilip Tirkey: National championship format needs to evolve because there will be no spectators without competition
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Kosovo FA says it warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans
    Reuters
  3. Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semifinals with win over Japan
    Reuters
  4. Ranjit Bajaj: Franchise football leagues would kill the I-League completely
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Fritz outlasts Zverev to become first American since 2006 to reach ATP Finals title match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kosovo FA says it warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Mala Grohs diagnosed with a malignant tumor, club extends contract
    AP
  3. Who is Viktor Gyokeres? Sporting Lisbon’s goal-scoring sensation who has outscored Haaland, Lewandowski and Kane
    AP
  4. CONCACAF Nations League: Mexico coach Aguirre left bloodied by object thrown from crowd
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France out for revenge against Italy, says Digne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dilip Tirkey: National championship format needs to evolve because there will be no spectators without competition
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Kosovo FA says it warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans
    Reuters
  3. Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semifinals with win over Japan
    Reuters
  4. Ranjit Bajaj: Franchise football leagues would kill the I-League completely
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Fritz outlasts Zverev to become first American since 2006 to reach ATP Finals title match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment