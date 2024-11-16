Ranjit Bajaj: Franchise football leagues would kill the I-League completely

With the success of the Indian Super League and Shrachi Group inviting eight franchises to host 60 matches in the newly-announced Bengal Football Premier League, the owners of the I-League clubs criticised the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for prioritising cash-rich franchise football leagues.

Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj, in a media conference on Saturday, revealed that a recent proposal from the AIFF will see every major football-playing state develop its own franchise league following in the footsteps of Super League Kerala.

According to the I-League club owners, this goes against the fabric of the game because it will hamper the development of grassroots football as franchises would focus on profit optimisation.

Bajaj said this move “would kill the I-League completely,” and it goes against the roadmap of Indian football.

“They [AIFF] had a new model, which worked very well for them in the Kerala Super League. It was the only state league in India, which was somehow allowed foreigners. Yesterday, Shrachi Group announced the Bengal Premier League. That is what is shocking... none of these franchises which are going to be coming in, will be developing football,” Bajaj said.

“If ISL clubs, having budgets of hundreds of crores don’t develop football -- don’t say Bengaluru FC because they used to be an I-League club -- having all these academies, these franchises having budgets of 3-4 crores, will not spend any money,” Bajaj added.

He added that if required, club owners will approach the FIFA Ethics Committee if they are not able to maintain a clear line of communication with the AIFF.