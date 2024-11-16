Club owners, AIFF at loggerheads as I-League finds itself in broadcasting dissension

With just a week left for the start of the 2024-25 season of the I-League, the club owners find themselves at loggerheads with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over broadcasting and production issues.

With Sreenidi Deccan set to take on Gokulam Kerala in the lung opener on September 22, the top brass of all 12 clubs voiced their grievances towards the AIFF in a joint press conference on Saturday.

What led to the conflict?

In June 2024, the I-League clubs, reportedly with the AIFF’s consent, initiated discussions with Sony to onboard them as the official broadcaster for the I-League. After months of discussions, Sony agreed on providing a 6+2 camera setup with an SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) feed at no cost. The clubs agreed to fund at least 50 per cent of the production costs, a commitment communicated to the AIFF.

According to a press note as seen on Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj’s X account, “It was unanimously agreed by the clubs and AIFF that Sony Network would broadcast the league and all approvals were in place and logistics were worked out but suddenly AIFF has decided to award broadcast rights to a completely inexperienced entity after following a dubious tender process.

“AIFF abruptly withdrew the initial tender which was floated for production of the I-League and after a few days floated a new silent tender for entire commercial rights to five flagship properties of AIFF. It was picked up by a single entity, Shrachi Sports Endeavour Pvt. Ltd. (SSEPL), a company lacking relevant experience or a proven broadcasting platform. Yet the tender appears to have been awarded to them.”

Bajaj said, “Promises were made by top officials that all matches would be broadcast on a linear platform with 8+2 cameras. We had initially asked for 6+2, but the president (Kalyan Chaubey) graciously proposed 8+2. We said production costs would go up, but again, the president asked why should the I-League clubs be made to pay for anything. [He said] the AIFF will make sure all the costs are taken care of for production.”

But all club owners attested, the AIFF allegedly went back on its promise later. Its decision to award broadcasting rights to the ‘inexperienced’ SSEPL has the club owners finding it difficult to secure sponsors for the upcoming season. The sponsors have apparently backtracked after receiving news that Sony will not be the official broadcasters.

The AIFF refuted the claims made by the clubs. “Did we ever officially say that Sony is the broadcaster? These things have a way of working out, and everything needs to be done officially… We have heard the grievances regarding the telecast of the I-League, and there will be an Executive Committee meeting on Monday at 10 am where we will discuss this,” AIFF general secretary Anil Kumar told Sportstar, stressing the football body is not worried about any wrongdoing.

The clubs, however, expressed their concerns about the viability of the League without a proper broadcasting arrangement. “If no major broadcaster takes up the rights, no company will be interested in sponsoring us,” said Arshad Shawl, co-founder of Real Kashmir FC. He added a club like Real Kashmir, which is landlocked in a small area, must secure sponsors for the club to function smoothly.

Inter Kashi, a relatively newer club in Indian football, paid a hefty entry fee to compete in the I-League, but the current scenario of not having a major broadcaster is hampering the club’s chances of finding sponsors. “We’ve put in a lot of money as participation fee, and we came into I-League with a lot of high hopes, but this current scenario is very disappointing for us. We hope we find the resolution and may the federation come and support us,” said Inter Kashi representative and COO Bhaskar Basu.

Bajaj indicated that the club owners may refuse to field teams if there is no proper telecast of the league.