 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semifinals with win over Japan

The tie was locked at 1-1 after French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini beat 56th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima 6-3 6-4 in the second singles match to put the Italians on the board.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 22:51 IST , MALAGA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima during the Billie Jean King Cup.
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima during the Billie Jean King Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima during the Billie Jean King Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy became the first nation through to the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after it beat Japan 2-1 with a deciding straight sets doubles victory by Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani over Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi on Saturday.

The tie was locked at 1-1 after French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini beat 56th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima 6-3 6-4 in the second singles match to put the Italians on the board.

While the opening set of that match was all one-way traffic, the second was level at 4-4 before world number four Paolini pulled away with the win in little over one hour.

Paolini returned for the doubles with Errani, who has five doubles Grand Slam titles to her name. The pair, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, dominated to beat the Japanese duo 6-3 6-4.

After Japan was 5-1 down in the second set, Aoyama and Hozumi showed great spirit to make it 5-4 but their resistance was short-lived as the Italians sealed the win.

“The strategy was to serve well and try to be aggressive because the game was really fast. They played amazing in doubles, so it was a really stressful match. But in the end, I’m grateful that we did it as a team,” Paolini said after their doubles win.

“This year I’m a little bit used to it,” the 28-year-old added when asked about playing singles and doubles back-to-back. “But I will rest now, I will work with the physios here. I have to thank them, working with us and behind the scenes.”

Earlier, American-born Japanese player Ena Shibahara, ranked 135th in the world, battled back from a set down to beat 54th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Four-times Billie Jean King Cup champion Italy, who was runner-up to Canada in 2023, last won the title in 2013. It will face either Poland or the Czech Republic for a place in the final. The Poles and the Czechs play later on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jasmine Paolini /

Billie Jean King Cup /

Sara Errani

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semifinals with win over Japan
    Reuters
  2. Ranjit Bajaj: Franchise football leagues would kill the I-League completely
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Fritz outlasts Zverev to become first American since 2006 to reach ATP Finals title match
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Poland team sheet error costs Swiderski chance to play against Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill ruled out of Perth Test after fracturing thumb; Padikkal set to be called-in as backup
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semifinals with win over Japan
    Reuters
  2. Fritz outlasts Zverev to become first American since 2006 to reach ATP Finals title match
    Reuters
  3. Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
    AFP
  4. ATP Finals: Ruud, Zeverev complete semifinal field; Alcaraz misses out
    AP
  5. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner is ‘playing with a clear conscience’ amid doping case, coach Darren Cahill says
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paolini, Errani lead Italy to BJK Cup semifinals with win over Japan
    Reuters
  2. Ranjit Bajaj: Franchise football leagues would kill the I-League completely
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Fritz outlasts Zverev to become first American since 2006 to reach ATP Finals title match
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Poland team sheet error costs Swiderski chance to play against Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill ruled out of Perth Test after fracturing thumb; Padikkal set to be called-in as backup
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment