UEFA Nations League: Poland team sheet error costs Swiderski chance to play against Portugal

Poland was forced into a change before kick-off when Sebastian Szymanski was injured in the warm-up, and Mateusz Bogusz replaced him.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 22:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE- Portugal’s Renato Veiga in action with Poland’s Karol Swiderski.
FILE- Portugal’s Renato Veiga in action with Poland’s Karol Swiderski. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE- Portugal’s Renato Veiga in action with Poland’s Karol Swiderski. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Poland’s 5-1 defeat by Portugal in the Nations League on Friday was compounded by a team sheet oversight which denied Karol Swiderski the chance to make an appearance from the bench after the striker had travelled from the United States for the game.

Last weekend, Swiderski came on to score for Charlotte FC against Orlando City in the MLS playoffs, but he later had a penalty saved in the shootout as his side bowed out of the competition, and his week then went from bad to worse.

Poland was forced into a change before kick-off when Sebastian Szymanski was injured in the warm-up, and Mateusz Bogusz replaced him. That left Poland with one less substitute, but nobody realised it was actually another man short.

After a scoreless opening half, Poland was 2-0 down after 72 minutes after goals from Rafael Leao and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty when Poland manager Michal Probierz turned to his substitutes and decided to send on Swiderski.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Mala Grohs diagnosed with a malignant tumor, club extends contract

Instead, after a discussion with the fourth official, Swiderski returned in shock to the bench. A member of the Polish staff went to speak to the UEFA officials, but this only led to 27-year-old Swiderski having to leave the bench area completely.

At the post match press conference, a spokesperson from the Polish Football Association explained what had happened.

“Regarding the situation with Karol Swiderski, we would like to inform you that as a result of human error, he was not reported on the team sheet,” Emil Kopanski said.

“The player has already been apologised to in the dressing room, so the whole situation has been closed.”

Portugal’s win clinched the top spot in Group A1 and a place in the quarterfinals, while Poland will enter the League A/B playoff if it avoids defeat at home to Scotland in their final group game on Monday. If Poland loses, it will be relegated.

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Portugal /

Poland

