IPL 2025: Which Australia players have registered for the auction on November 24 & 25

Of the 76 Australian players who registered for the IPL mega auction on November 24 and 15 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 37 made it to the final shortlist.

Mitchell Starc, Player of the Match in last season’s final, has listed himself in the highest bracket, at Rs 2 crore. David Warner, who recently announced his international retirement, is also listed at Rs 2 crore.

Below is the complete list of Aussie players who have signed up for auction and their respective base prices.

Australia players in IPL 2025 auction:

1. Mitchell Starc - Rs 2 crore

2. Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 2 crore

3. David Warner - Rs 2 crore

4. Mitchell Marsh - Rs 2 crore

5. Glenn Maxwell - Rs 2 crore

6. Marcus Stoinis - Rs 2 crore

7. Josh Hazlewood - Rs 2 crore

8. Adam Zampa - Rs 2 crore

9. Josh Inglis - Rs 2 crore

10. Tim David - Rs 2 crore

11. Spencer Johnson - Rs 2 crore

12. Steve Smith - Rs 2 crore

13. Sean Abbott - Rs 2 crore

14. Jason Behrendorff - Rs 1.5 crore

15. Jhye Richardson - Rs 1.5 crore

16. Daniel Sams - Rs 1.5 crore

17. Riley Meredith - Rs 1.5 crore

18. Aaron Hardie - Rs 1.25 crore

19. Nathan Ellis - Rs 1.25 crore

20. Lance Morris - Rs 1.25 crore

21. Ashton Agar - Rs 1.25 crore

22. Alex Carey - Rs 1 crore

23. Ashton Turner - Rs 1 crore

24. Chris Green - Rs 1 crore

25. Ben McDermott - Rs 0.75 crore

26. Josh Philippe - Rs 0.75 crore

27. Tanveer Sangha - Rs 0.75 crore

28. Matthew Short - Rs 0.75 crore

29. Xavier Bartlett - Rs 0.75 crore

30. Cooper Connolly - Rs 0.75 crore

31. William Sutherland - Rs 0.75 crore

32. Ben Dwarshuis - Rs 0.75 crore

33. Hilton Cartwright - Rs 0.75 crore

34. Michael Neser - Rs 0.75 crore

35. Andrew Tye - Rs 0.75 crore

36. Joshua Brown - Rs 0.3 crore

37. Oliver Davies - Rs 0.3 crore