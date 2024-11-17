IPL 2025: Which Australia players have registered for the auction on November 24 & 25

Of the 76 Australian players who registered for the IPL mega auction on November 24 and 15 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 37 made it to the final shortlist.
Mitchell Starc, Player of the Match in last season’s final, has listed himself in the highest bracket, at Rs 2 crore. David Warner, who recently announced his international retirement, is also listed at Rs 2 crore.
Below is the complete list of Aussie players who have signed up for auction and their respective base prices.
Australia players in IPL 2025 auction:
1. Mitchell Starc - Rs 2 crore
2. Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 2 crore
3. David Warner - Rs 2 crore
4. Mitchell Marsh - Rs 2 crore
5. Glenn Maxwell - Rs 2 crore
6. Marcus Stoinis - Rs 2 crore
7. Josh Hazlewood - Rs 2 crore
8. Adam Zampa - Rs 2 crore
9. Josh Inglis - Rs 2 crore
10. Tim David - Rs 2 crore
11. Spencer Johnson - Rs 2 crore
12. Steve Smith - Rs 2 crore
13. Sean Abbott - Rs 2 crore
14. Jason Behrendorff - Rs 1.5 crore
15. Jhye Richardson - Rs 1.5 crore
16. Daniel Sams - Rs 1.5 crore
17. Riley Meredith - Rs 1.5 crore
18. Aaron Hardie - Rs 1.25 crore
19. Nathan Ellis - Rs 1.25 crore
20. Lance Morris - Rs 1.25 crore
21. Ashton Agar - Rs 1.25 crore
22. Alex Carey - Rs 1 crore
23. Ashton Turner - Rs 1 crore
24. Chris Green - Rs 1 crore
25. Ben McDermott - Rs 0.75 crore
26. Josh Philippe - Rs 0.75 crore
27. Tanveer Sangha - Rs 0.75 crore
28. Matthew Short - Rs 0.75 crore
29. Xavier Bartlett - Rs 0.75 crore
30. Cooper Connolly - Rs 0.75 crore
31. William Sutherland - Rs 0.75 crore
32. Ben Dwarshuis - Rs 0.75 crore
33. Hilton Cartwright - Rs 0.75 crore
34. Michael Neser - Rs 0.75 crore
35. Andrew Tye - Rs 0.75 crore
36. Joshua Brown - Rs 0.3 crore
37. Oliver Davies - Rs 0.3 crore
