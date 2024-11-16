 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL auction 2025: Who is the auctioneer in Jeddah on November 24 & 25?

Mallika Sagar previously served as the auctioneer for last year’s mini auction in Dubai, replacing Hugh Edmeades.

Published : Nov 16, 2024 17:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mallika Sagar serving as the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League 2023 auction.
Mallika Sagar serving as the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League 2023 auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

Mallika Sagar serving as the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League 2023 auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mallika Sagar has been named as the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, which is scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

Mallika will be leading the IPL auction for the second time. She previously served as the auctioneer for last year’s mini auction in Dubai, replacing Hugh Edmeades.

Before this, Mallika was the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League and the Pro Kabaddi League, becoming the first woman auctioneer in all three leagues.

Mallika works at Pundole’s auction house in Mumbai. She studied art history at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia and began her career at Christie’s in 2001, where she was the first woman auctioneer of Indian origin.

When and where will the IPL 2025 auction be held?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25 from 3pm IST.

How many players are available in the IPL 2025 auction?

The final pool consists of 574 players, with the 10 teams needing to fill over 200 slots.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION /

Mallika Sagar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2025: Who is the auctioneer in Jeddah on November 24 & 25?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves to third in Group A after win vs Services; Baroda, Vidarbha, Haryana, Chandigarh in top spots
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20I: Australia beats Pakistan by 13 runs, takes unassailable 2-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia: Shubman Gill ruled out of Perth Test due to finger injury — Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Viktor Gyokeres? Sporting Lisbon’s goal-scoring sensation who has outscored Haaland, Lewandowski and Kane
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction 2025: Who is the auctioneer in Jeddah on November 24 & 25?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2025: Full list of India internationals who have been included in uncapped category
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL mega auction 2025: Date, time, venue, details of marquee player sets with price breakdown, purse left and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2025: Top five players who are missing from the pool
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction players list 2025: Who is the oldest player listed for mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2025: Who is the auctioneer in Jeddah on November 24 & 25?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Points Table after Round 5: Mumbai moves to third in Group A after win vs Services; Baroda, Vidarbha, Haryana, Chandigarh in top spots
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20I: Australia beats Pakistan by 13 runs, takes unassailable 2-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia: Shubman Gill ruled out of Perth Test due to finger injury — Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Viktor Gyokeres? Sporting Lisbon’s goal-scoring sensation who has outscored Haaland, Lewandowski and Kane
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment