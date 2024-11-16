Mallika Sagar has been named as the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, which is scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

Mallika will be leading the IPL auction for the second time. She previously served as the auctioneer for last year’s mini auction in Dubai, replacing Hugh Edmeades.

Before this, Mallika was the auctioneer for the Women’s Premier League and the Pro Kabaddi League, becoming the first woman auctioneer in all three leagues.

Mallika works at Pundole’s auction house in Mumbai. She studied art history at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia and began her career at Christie’s in 2001, where she was the first woman auctioneer of Indian origin.

When and where will the IPL 2025 auction be held?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25 from 3pm IST.

How many players are available in the IPL 2025 auction?

The final pool consists of 574 players, with the 10 teams needing to fill over 200 slots.