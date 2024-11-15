 />
Tata Steel Chess 2024: Magnus Carlsen wins rapid tournament with a round to spare

Carlsen was the overnight leader and remained undefeated with a six-match winning streak.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 16:48 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Magnus Carlsen plays Daniel Dubov in the 8th round of the rapid in the 6th edition of Tata Steel Chess India.
Magnus Carlsen plays Daniel Dubov in the 8th round of the rapid in the 6th edition of Tata Steel Chess India. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

Magnus Carlsen plays Daniel Dubov in the 8th round of the rapid in the 6th edition of Tata Steel Chess India. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Norway’s five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen won the TATA Steel Chess Rapid tournament with a round to spare on Friday in Kolkata.

Carlsen was the overnight leader and remained undefeated with a six-match winning streak.

This was Carlsen’s second TATA Steel Chess appearance with his first coming back in 2019.

In the women’s section, Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina also won with a round to spare.

More to follow...

