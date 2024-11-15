Tata Steel Chess 2024: Magnus Carlsen wins rapid tournament with a round to spare

Norway’s five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen won the TATA Steel Chess Rapid tournament with a round to spare on Friday in Kolkata.
Carlsen was the overnight leader and remained undefeated with a six-match winning streak.
This was Carlsen’s second TATA Steel Chess appearance with his first coming back in 2019.
In the women’s section, Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina also won with a round to spare.
More to follow...
