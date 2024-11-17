 />
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Dutch skipper Van Dijk praises Hungary for playing on after coach falls ill

There was a 13-minute medical delay as Szalai was treated pitch side before being taken to an Amsterdam hospital. The Hungarian federation said he was recovering.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 09:41 IST , AMSTERDAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Hungary players wait on the pitch as play was suspended due to a medical emergency.
Hungary players wait on the pitch as play was suspended due to a medical emergency. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Hungary players wait on the pitch as play was suspended due to a medical emergency. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk praised opponent Hungary for its decision to play on in the Nations League clash on Saturday after assistant coach Adam Szalai appeared to have suffered a fit on the bench only minutes after kickoff.

There was a 13-minute medical delay as Szalai was treated pitch side before being taken to an Amsterdam hospital. The Hungarian federation said he was recovering.

He could be seen lying on the floor, next to the team’s bench, with his legs twitching and kicking uncontrollably as staff and substitutes quickly formed a protective barrier around him.

“That was quite a shock of course,” van Dijk told Dutch NOS television. “You see someone lying down, you see someone shaking. That is quite scary. But thankfully at a certain point it became clear that he was stable.”

ALSO READ | Netherlands books last eight spot after convincing win over Hungary

Van Dijk heard from Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai, who captained Hungary, that Szalai had suffered a similar incident previously. “But yes, it is still very scary to see. I hope he is doing well and that he recovers quickly.”

Szoboszlai gathered his teammates in a huddle on the pitch before they agreed to carry on with the clash. “They had to decide whether they wanted to continue playing. I think it shows a lot of strength that they did carry on. I have a lot of respect for that.”

The Netherlands went onto register a 4-0 victory and make sure of a place in next March’s Nations League quarterfinals. But Van Dijk thought his side’s performance was “sloppy” overall.

“The pitch was very fast,” he explained. “But that’s no excuse. It was sloppy. In the end we won deservedly and that’s the most important thing. We go to the quarter-finals, we win, we keep a clean sheet.”

