Tyson says ‘no regrets’ over loss for fighting ‘one last time’

The 58-year-old legend dropped a unanimous decision on Friday to 27-year-old YouTube fighter Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 08:31 IST , Washington - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Mike Tyson (L) punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium.
Mike Tyson (L) punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mike Tyson (L) punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said Saturday he has no regrets over losing to Jake Paul in their heavyweight boxing matchup after climbing into the ring “one last time.”

The 58-year-old legend dropped a unanimous decision on Friday to 27-year-old YouTube fighter Paul at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, before 72,300 fans and 60 million more households worldwide, according to telecaster Netflix.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” Tyson posted Saturday on X. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.”

Tyson, who said he nearly died in June over health issues, had left open chances for another ring return in comments shortly after the defeat.

ALSO READ | Paul beats legendary boxer Tyson

He said it was a victory simply to fight -- detailing medical issues that forced the fight to be postponed from July after he had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May where he vomited blood.

“I almost died in June,” Tyson said. “Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.”

At the time, Tyson dismissed his health issues as an “ulcer flare-up” and was positive about fighting Paul at some stage.

Paul posted on X as well, hyping the viewership and his next competition. “Record breaking. Love you Mike,” Paul posted on X. “Numbers don’t lie. Announcement coming soon...”

